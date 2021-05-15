Maryland’s No.3 Men’s Lacrosse Welcomes Vermont’s No.14 Seed in NCAA Tournament First Round

After an unbeaten regular season winning both the Big Ten regular season title and the tournament championship, Maryland (12-0, B1G) will look to carry their success to a national championship over Memorial Day weekend.

That playoff trip begins Sunday as the Terps host Vermont (9-4, America East), the America East conference champions. The Catamount have no shortage of ties to Maryland with head coach Chris Feifs and assistant coach Jake Bernhardt, both former Terps.

Despite familiarity with the Catamounts coaching staff, Sunday marks the first time this season the Terps will face an opponent outside of the Big Ten. Playing competitions outside of the Big Ten presents an additional challenge from a preparation standpoint, but also a feeling of excitement.

When you look at Vermont, his success begins with sophomore showdown specialist Tommy Burke becoming one of the best in the country in his job. Burke has won 72% of his faceoffs, which is the third best in the country. He also won 229 faceoffs during the season, which is the most in the country.

Face-offs have been an area of ​​progression for the Terps this season, as Luke Wierman and Justin Shockey put together a formidable brace.

Head coach John Tillman and his team were on the right track in Faceoff X, as both players claimed Marylands’ most recent victory over Johns Hopkins. Each using a unique style, Wierman and Shockeys’ success at X Sunday will be essential for Maryland.

Faceoffs equal lacrosse possessions, which is the most important thing for a team, especially in an elimination game. Potentially using both Shockey and Wierman allows the Terps to give Burke a different look if he gets into a rhythm like he has so often this season.

I thought having two players we could rely on and use in those two games last week was really important, Tillman said. That’s good because if someone comes downstairs is tired or maybe the other guy is having stylistic issues for us, it’s just nice to have another guy to talk to.

While Burke does a great job giving possession to the Catamounts, they have a prolific offense with a strong Canadian presence. The Canadiens have a distinct style of play from most of the American players the Terps have faced so far this season.

Offensively, midfielder Thomas McConvey and striker Michael McCormack are the tone givers with 33 and 32 goals respectively, showcasing the ability to shoot from a distance with their size and strength.

Unafraid to play the offense methodically using the entire shot clock, Liam Limoges and David Closterman’s attacking tandem are two of the Catamounts’ most balanced offensive threats.

Closterman and Limoges have 20 and 15 assists respectively, in addition to their 51 combined goals. Despite the Catamounts’ methodical attacking style combined with impressive size and strength, the Terps remain focused on living up to their principles and defending Maryland.

They’re definitely going to have long possessions and try to crush us, but I don’t think we’re going to focus on anything other than defending Maryland, said defenseman Matt Rahill. This is what we have tried to repeat all year round, just play our game and do what we do best.

The anchor of that Maryland defense is second-year goaltender Logan McNaney, who seems to be getting more confident with every game this season. Normally calm and reserved with his emotions, McNaney visibly expressed his enthusiasm after several big saves in the second half of the Big Ten Championship.

That heightened sense of emotion directed towards the Maryland sideline energized the bench. Players on the pitch often feed off the subsequent energy of the bench, which becomes increasingly important with each match win or return home for the remainder of the season.

During the Big Ten tournament and throughout the season our bench has done a great job of energizing us, we are taking inspiration from that, said McNaney. I think turning these guys on just turns everyone on and it just gives us a lot of energy.

The 18th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in Marylands begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Capital One Field and the game will air on ESPNU.

