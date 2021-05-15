Fashion and Flick in Dells raises funds for Ellie Joy’s closet





This is another sign that things are slowly getting back to normal in Dell Rapids. Heather Ness, owner of Corduroy & Pixie Dust on Main Street in Dell Rapids, kicked off a 2019 fundraising event called Fashion and Flick. Money raised from the children’s fashion show and the film that followed went to fund Ellie Joys Closet, an effort Ness created after she and her husband took custody of their granddaughter, Ellie Joy . Ness’s daughter, Harley Cypher, died in 2018. When custody of Ellie Joy was given to Ness and her husband, the two had nothing in their home to raise Ellie Joy. After the transfer of guardianship, Ness and her husband had no toys, clothes, or dishes. Nothing. Ellie came to her new home with just a blanket, nothing else. Ness said she realized there were probably others in the area who could find themselves in similar situations. The event in 2019 helped area families in Dells, Sioux Falls, Garretson, Renner and the Santee Sioux reserve in Flandreau. After a successful start two years ago, Ness said she was excited to continue the event to help raise funds for people in the area who need help. That’s when COVID struck, and like apparently everyone else, Fashion and Flick took over the disease in 2020. The popular event returned this year and nearly 30 local children were featured in a fashion show, followed by the movie Sing at the Dells Theater. But this year’s event had changed a bit as organizers were still cautious of COVID-19. Instead of a fashion show, Ness produced a short film featuring all of the kids in a specific new outfit followed by a biography on the model. This film was shown at the Dells Theater before Sing. Things are slowly coming back, and it was so much fun, Ness said. Just going out and being able to do something with the audience was really nice again. The kids were thrilled to do it, even though it was different from last time. Between admission fees and silent auction donations, Fashion and Flick raised $ 2,100. Ness said they initially scheduled two silent auctions and ended up with 22. People continued to donate, she said. The community has been fantastic. Ness said the money raised at this year’s event was divided into three areas. Ellie Joys Closet received $ 500, while the balance is used to help Ellie Joy herself. She is the reigning American Ambassador for Little Miss South Dakota. Part of her requirement to compete in the national competition in Florida in July is to donate to the national community competition initiative, Big Brothers Big Sisters. The remaining funds raised by Fashion and Flick will be used to bring Ellie Joy to the contest and to donate the cash donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters. Things went so well earlier this month that Ness announced they were hosting another fundraiser for Ellie Joys Closet in early July. The charity, along with Norbys Bar and Grill, has already entered into a corporate partnership for a poker race. Ness said they also plan to eventually do a Fashion and Flick for adults, using merchandise from other Ness businesses on Main Street, Tattered Runway.

