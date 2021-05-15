OMG! Kylie Jenner’s curves are unreal in this bodycon midi dress





Kylie Jenner just released ALL the fashion stops for BF Travis Scott’s birthday party over and over again! As the rapper’s birthday fell on April 30, Kylie helped keep the party going through the weekend as she celebrated with Travis in Miami, wearing an outfit that totally deserves the special occasion. . The reality TV star took to the gram on May 3 to give us a preview of her sparkly look – keep scrolling to see! The beauty mogul was dressed like new in a skin-tight Jean Paul Gaultier dress as she posed a storm next to a luxury SUV. Not only is the multicolored midi dress totally on trend, it also features a cutout in the back – to show off her famous curves better! We wonder if Travis approved? Win a free Colgate smart toothbrush! Splash / Shutterstock News The two reportedly had a great time celebrating at Miami’s hotspot, Komodo, before heading to an exclusive party where Travis performed. Instead of keeping a low profile, Kylie documented her fun on Instagram stories, where she also changed her JPG dress to jeans with a bright yellow top. That said, this vintage piece has our hearts! Shutterstock Neutrals had their moment in the spotlight, with girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner rocking nude dresses, but Kylie proves vibrant colors are the hottest trend for 2021. And once the keeping up with the Kardashians star is wearing something, so will his 229 million subscribers – so bring the prints! Instagram.com/kyliejenner Kylie’s post has since garnered nearly 9 million likes, and it’s no wonder, since she looks like a million bucks in her printed midi dress. But we were VERY interested to see Travis Scott warm up his comments with a flame emoji. Are he and Kylie back together ?! She captioned her snap, “Fuzzy Nights,” and we can’t help but wonder if the line between friends and lovers is getting a little blurry for these two – looks like we’ll have to wait and see!







