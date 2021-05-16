The American Scholar: The Female Arts

Model Lee Miller photographed by Man Ray, 1929 (Flickr / dou_ble_you)

Art for Women: An Autobiography Through Other Lives by Whitney Otto; Mad Creek Books, 311 pages, $ 23.95

Lee Millera, a former model, surrealist muse and war photographer, was living in Hitler’s private apartment in Munich when she learned of his death. There’s a photograph of Miller in Hitler’s tub; in the photo his army boots are crumpled on the floor and a formal portrait of the Fhrer leans against the tiled wall. She photographed the last two years of WWII for British Vogue, dressed in fatigues, following US troops in battle and capturing footage of Nazi suicides and death camps.

In 1932, Man Ray, who photographed Miller often and was sometimes her lover, had gone looking for him in the streets of Paris, armed with a rifle. He couldn’t find her and, later that night, took a self-portrait called Suicide, 1932, in which he has a bottle of poison, a noose around his neck, and a gun pointed at his head. (Despite this incident, Miller and Man Ray were longtime friends.)

Picasso painted Miller six times, she was filmed by Jean Cocteau and she appeared on the covers of fashion magazines after Cond Nast, namesake of the publishing empire, saved her from falling on a street of New York in 1926.

At the age of 40, Miller married her second husband, had a child, and left public life. At that time, afraid of dying in childbirth, she told her husband, I did not waste a minute of my life, I had a wonderful time if I had to do above winning I would still be freer with my ideas, with my body and with my affections.

In Whitney Ottos’ collection of essays, Art for Women: An Autobiography Through Other Lives, Otto responds to Millers’ statement: Get the hell out of here. For Otto, Miller was the archetype of the successful artist and adventurer, who shamelessly transgressed the restrictions of a sexist society. And even Miller wished she had been less restrained.

In his book, Otto explores the lives of female photographers, mainly in the first half of the 20th century. She describes the art they made and how they did it. She examines their romantic relationships and marriages, their policies and reactions to motherhood. Ottos owns life, her older generation parents and Californian childhood, her work to become a novelist, her marriage and motherhood, her connections to the art that sustains and inspires her are embedded in the photographers’ stories. It illustrates how the life and art of women such as Miller, Imogen Cunningham, Sally Mann, and Ruth Orkin guided Ottos’ ideas of how to be a woman who makes art.

It turns out that it’s not easy to be a woman who makes art.

Miller has not released any photographs after having a child.

After Cunningham graduated in chemistry, studied in Europe with the greatest photochemist of his time, and had his own student and had children, his artistic pursuits were confined to the domestic sphere. One of his most famous images is Magnolia flower, 1925; the tree was growing in his yard. Cunninghams’ husband divorced after 19 years of marriage, when she took on an assignment from Vanity Fair which, in his opinion, was poorly programmed.

As for Orkin, in 1939, at age seventeen, she hopped on her modest little bike and cycled from Los Angeles to the World’s Fair in New York. Alone, writes Otto. Orkin worked for MGM studios, but left when she couldn’t join the Filmmakers Union because she was a woman. She has traveled extensively and photographed movie stars, famous musicians and Albert Einstein. Orkin made popular films. Then, after Orkin became a mother, she took a series of photographs, spanning several decades, through her apartment window that faced Central Park. Come to think of it, I don’t see how anyone other than a housewife could have done all of this, Orkin wrote in the introduction to his 1978 book, A world through my window.

On two occasions, Otto quotes the writings of the Guerrilla Girls, a group of anonymous female artists. The first time, she quotes one of the group’s poets without comment:

The Benefits of Being a Woman Artist, 1988 Work without the pressure of success. Not having to be in shows with men. Escape from the art world in your 4 freelance jobs. Knowing your career might pick up after eighty years. Rest assured that whatever type of art you make, it will be labeled feminine.

In the epilogue, Otto, whose first novel, How to make an American quilt, was a New York Times bestseller and has been adapted into a film, takes up the text but adds its own ironic annotation. If you write a novel with the quilt of the world in the title, she writes, then you deserve to be fired by the men who are trained to your readings (as you have been told more than once) by their wives or girlfriends.

Otto writes critically about the roles that love and marriage often impose on female artists. Even in cultural circles where men considered themselves politically progressive, marriage made it more difficult for women to make art. Artistic couples are a pretty standard fantasy, art enhanced by an unconventional love affair, she writes. Muses and mistresses and lovers. Man Ray and Lee Miller and Kiki. Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore. Weston and Modotti and Mather. Stieglitz and OKeeffe No matter how hard the bohemian class tries to blow up the idea of ​​marriage, they all end up getting married (or married) anyway, one way or another.

As a young woman, Otto had doubts about the feasibility of romantic partnership and motherhood against her artistic ambitions. Her own glamorous mother worked in advertising in mid-century Pasadena, California. I knew my mom didn’t want to be home with us kids, she writes. We weren’t interesting enough, motherhood wasn’t interesting enough.

Otto writes about two of her own relationships: one during her college studies, with a musician who demanded that Otto make sacrifices for her artistic aspirations, and her marriage to a man she calls J. When the couple had a son, J. became a stay-at-home dad. Once, while driving with our son, who was about six at the time, he asked me if any of our friends were coming over, Otto writes. I said, no, he has to work. Our son gave me a smirk, like he knew we were playing with it, and said, in keeping with the joke he thinks he was having, boys don’t work. Otto writes that she realized at that point that her son had been removed from the mainstream culture that told women and men to limit themselves, to contort themselves in claustrophobic poses and she was relieved.

Being outside the mainstream is the very short and simple answer to How to Become an Artist; that is to say, one does not become an artist or a writer to enter the margins, writes Otto. Look on the edge of any social map to find: You are here.

It’s not easy to be a woman who makes art, but when you read about the lives of these women artists, you start to feel like it’s the only way to live. To be a woman who makes art is to be a woman who takes her freedom, who reinvents what a woman’s life can be like, who reveals that the feminine experience is meaningful. Who wouldn’t like Miller to be freer with their ideas and affections?