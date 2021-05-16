Shooting in evening dress; Jefferson Students Create Special Prom Memento By Trapping In Dresses





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – If the purpose of the prom is to create memories, Jayden Ellis, Gabby Myers and Lexi Mikulas took it out of the park. It’s pretty much the funniest thing I’ve done all year, Myers said on Saturday. Jefferson High School, where all three are students, is not hosting a traditional ball due to COVID-19. Instead, the school offered events held outside of the school. Well, they all get together for the big walk and after dinner, then go back to school for our walk to our school, and then we would go and watch a movie in our gym, Jayden Ellis said. For the trio, that wasn’t enough, so they devised their own plan. It was simple, show up to their trap shooting meet in ballroom attire. I’ve been coaching for seven years and I’ve never seen a day like this before, said Gary Hughes, Jefferson’s trap coach. I got up at six and did all of that and got ready before I got here, said senior Lexi Mikulas. With the competition lined up in team uniforms, these three friends flaunted their evening wear and precision on the beach. I just stepped out and was a little excited to pull in my dress because I’ve never done anything like this before, Myers said. Dressing not only made them feel good, but it also made them remember why they got into the sport. Getting dressed and everything makes me more confident, Mikulas said. I got up there and my practice rounds went well and my first rounds were good, The plan was to make a memory, to consider this mission accomplished. Considering the circumstances, what better way to send their long and demanding year with a bang. Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

