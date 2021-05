Meet Advait Kelkar breaking down barriers in the fashion industry.

Advait Kelkar is an Indian model born in Pune on September 4the, 1998. He went to school in Pune and graduated from University of Pune with bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He will pursue a master’s degree at Virginia Tech University. He used to model during his college years and participated in many fashion shows. During this time, he found that everyone complimented him on his appearance on the track and the way he behaved. Modeling, for him, is a form of artistic expression in which you beautifully portray someone’s creation. It gives him a lot of hope! He first auditioned for Central, which is one of the main sponsors. The main asset of a model is their appearance, which they take very seriously. “As far as my appearance is concerned, I take care of myself regularly because it is the most important thing if you are a model. To stay in shape, I go to the gym every day and eat a specific diet, ”explains Advait. He worked with Lee Cooper and Gillette of Central. He has also worked with many famous brands like Calvin Klein, Lee Cooper, UMM, Gillette as a model and blogger. He started his career as a model and made his way to the big screen. Before entering the media business, he worked with several well-known advertising agencies, including Levis, and a few theatrical productions. Yet he had to face many rejections when he started his modeling career, but he didn’t give up until the end, and now he is a professional model, a lifestyle blogger and a influencer. He learned to be confident in all facets of his life through this experience. He has a natural inclination to explore different lifestyles and people, to see what’s good about them and what’s good for them as influencers and writers. He is also a national level badminton player, which has taught him to never give up and to work tirelessly to achieve his goals. He wishes to contribute to the community and remembers his mother telling him that, Helping others is the rent we have to pay to live on this beautiful planet. This statement had a significant impact on him. He was an active volunteer with the Rotary Club, an organization dedicated to improving society as a whole. They organize blood drives, food drives and distribute protective masks, among other things. During his tenure as club secretary, they received the award for the best community service club in the district, which is a huge honor. He hopes to use his talents and abilities in the future to help others who are less fortunate in the world. His ambition in life is to become an industrialist who can benefit people by producing cheap clothes, food and other goods. Try to give them the life they deserve, and I do my best to make the world a better place as a human being. Posted on May 15, 2021

