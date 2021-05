London Fashion Week announces June event dates

The next season of London Fashion Week will take place from Saturday June 12 to Monday June 14. Following the pattern of recent seasons, the new show series will be a mix of womenswear and menswear presentations, and is listed as digital first, meaning the majority of creators will feature pre-recorded shorts. instead of live shows. While a full provisional range has yet to be released, LFW has teased a few high profile names to look forward to, including Preen’s womenswear by Thornton Bregazzi and Marques Almeida, as well as a collection of menswear. from Ahluwalia, and a Qasimi co-show, founded by Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi and now run by his sister, Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi. Another name on the show is Bethany Williams, with her androgynous pieces made from scraps of fabric. Summoning colorful tartan block coats and children’s lunchbox bags, hers will be a presentation to watch. In addition to the digital presentations, LFW has announced that a number of physical activations secured by Covid will take place in London in accordance with government guidelines. While no further details have been given at this point, the inclusion of a live audience at some events reflects the British easing being eased on restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic. LFW was the first of Big Four Fashion Weeks to go digital only, in response to Covid-19, and could be the first to return to directing live shows. New York will include an audience but only from its September 2021 runway shows, while in Paris, the Chanel haute couture spring 2021 show took place in front of a handful of guests (think Vanessa Paradis and Penelope Cruz). Among the upcoming shows in London, LFW tweeted that the event would be a celebration of the environment, people, community and craftsmanship that both recognizes the carbon footprint of fashion and highlights brands that put their weight on the issue, while showing the fragile structure of the little ones – name the designers and the impact that last year will have had on them.







