Stacey Solomon reveals her ‘dream wedding dress’, admits she ‘cries’ every time she looks at it

She got engaged to partner Joe Swash on Christmas Eve, with the couple set to tie the knot in July this year.

And Stacey Solomon revealed what her “ dream wedding dress ” looked like and admitted that she bursts into tears every time she lays eyes on it.

The Loose Women star, 31, showed off sketches by designer Suzanne Neville on Friday, with Stacey telling her fans the designs represent her ideal dress.

The design features a plunging V-neck A-line dress with an ornate bodice finished with a thigh-high slit and sweeping cape.

In response to a question from a fan asking if she’s decided on her wedding dress yet, Stacey replied, “ I’m so late with our wedding. I couldn’t go in and try on anything … But here are some drawing ideas on how I imagine the dress of my dreams …

‘I honestly cry watching them.’

Late last month, Joe faced Stacey’s wrath after accidentally revealing their wedding date on Loose Women.

Stacey wasn’t really impressed when Joe told the panel that they were to be married on the last Sunday in July (July 25).

Eamonn Holmes, who was also on the Loose Women special, said: ‘Can you tell when your wedding is going on? ”

Joe said: ‘Stacey are we allowed to say that? I never know.’

Stacey told him, “You wouldn’t know the date even if you had the right to say it.” To which Joe said, “The date is the last Sunday in July.”

Furious, Stacey said, “Oh my god, why did I bring you here? Fantastic. Good product.’

Eamonn then trying to gloss over the accidental blunder said, “I’m looking at my newspaper.” I try to see where I am on the last Sunday in July. We are a free love ”.

The couple have been busy planning their wedding, which will take place at their new 1.2 million Pickle Cottage home after Joe’s proposal on Christmas Eve.

Speaking about their ceremony recently, Stacey said OK! Magazine: “It will be just me, Joe, my family and the rabbi in the garden at this rate. No food, no disco, nothing. So I didn’t arrange my marriage and I didn’t settle this house.

Stacey revealed the couple were engaged when she shared a photo of herself wearing her ring and wrote: ‘To the moon and back. I have no words.’

Stacey, a mother of three, then explained how she, Joe, Rex and her eldest sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, embarked on their regular morning walk, saying: ‘Today is went for a walk in the woods. .. As we always do. (sic)

Detailing when they finally decided to take their relationship to the next level, the Dagenham native shared: ‘He asked me to marry him and after crying for what seemed like a very long time … say yes. ”

In an image shared in both her stories and her main stream, Stacey held back tears as she posed next to the elaborate display.

The newly engaged couple reside in Essex with their children, while Joe’s son Harry, 13, lives with his mother Emma Sophocleous. Stacey co-parents Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox and Leighton with ex-fianc Aaron Barham.

The beloved couple met on the set for Im A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! when the artist was crowned Queen of the Jungle and the former EastEnders star hosted the spinoff series Extra Camp in 2010, a year after winning the title.

The duo confirmed their relationship in January 2016, with the auburn haired beauty saying at the time: ‘It was going really well, it was having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other. ”

They announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2019 and welcomed baby Rex three months later.