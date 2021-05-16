Men’s lacrosse passes Monmouth 16-4 in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Goalkeeper Collin Krieg was exceptionally good in the North Carolina Men’s Lacrosse Team 16-4 victory over Monmouth at Dorrance Field in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The best part about Krieg, though?

He’s only a first year.

Krieg has at least three more years to wear Carolina Blue, and after her performance on Saturday, the future of goals for the Tar Heels looks bright. Krieg recorded 15 saves and allowed just two goals before being pulled out shortly after the start of the fourth quarter.

Kriegs was exceptional, ”said head coach Joe Breschi. For a freshman to play like he did in the tough job of the ACC and now in his first NCAA game, he is a special player and he has a bright future.

The goalkeeper played freely in the crease throughout the game and dared to pull through several times after making saves to start the transition, and he chased stray shots in an effort to take possession of the A C.

His style of play has been a defining characteristic all season. He plays every game like it’s a backyard game with friends, running all over the defensive end of the field looking for an escape pass.

I’m just trying to be relaxed, loose, have fun, go out and do my best, Krieg said. I work really hard in training and during the week I go out on the pitch and let myself go in the game, do my best and see what happens.

The Kriegs’ game on goal against the Hawks was certainly impressive, but it wasn’t even the most impressive thing a UNC sideline player has done in the past 48 hours.

Graduated midfielder Justin Anderson became a father to a baby girl on Friday morning. He celebrated fatherhood by scoring the NCAA tournament’s first goal just 25 seconds into the game, putting the Tar Heels on the board.

I just felt super excited when I saw my teammates this morning; basically each one of them came over and gave me a hug and just said congratulations, Anderson said. Just having that support even though I was a little tired of not getting that much sleep the last few days and then going out and scoring the first goal, it was almost like a weight lifted off my shoulders that this was going to be a good game. .

Weight was taken off the rest of the squad as well, as the Tar Heels had a 4-0 lead after the first quarter. Senior forward Chris Gray, finalist for the Tewaaraton Award for the nation’s top college lacrosse player, added six points with four goals and two assists.

That gave Gray 83 points for the year, breaking 48-year-old Bruce Ledwith’s one-season school record for points.

When you have that support on the defensive side and you know they’re going to get the job done, it makes the job (offenses) and our tasks a bit easier, said Anderson.

The Tar Heels have won four straight games, all against teams that have made it to the NCAA tournament, and will look to keep that momentum going in the second round. With Krieg’s recent play in the compound, the Tar Heels seem to be in good hands.

Oh, and good news, this is only a first year.

