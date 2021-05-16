Fashion
Fashion: cream of the crop
Inhibitions are asleep!
Menaka, 29, entrepreneur
I wore my first crop top when I was a kid. I remember being in constant conflict with my mom every time I wore one. I folded it a bit high and my mother rolled it lengthwise. It bothered me because her blouse and saree were never a problem, she shrugs.
His inhibitions remain. Dazzling eyes, men and women, and I can’t wear a crop even today if I have to walk on a road, Menaka admits.
It would be a perfect outfit for the Indian summer, but the judgments of the society around it make it rebellious and impractical to wear in public spaces.
Fashion tips: In summer, a multi-color layered mix looks great with crop tops. Pair it with a saree, lehenga or ruffled skirt with bangles to create a fun indie look, says designer Karan Torani.
How to style the belly
Tejaswini Sinha, 24, fashion designer
I bought my first crop top when I finished school when my friends and I were all ready to go to Goa for our graduation trip. I’ve always been extremely hesitant when it comes to crop tops. As a fashion student, over the years I have learned how to style a bare stomach top. So now whenever I wear one I make sure to pair it with either high waisted jeans or pants or even a layering, Tejaswini shares and adds: Just be confident and comfortable in everything. what you wear, naked clothes included!
Fashion tips: The length and fit of the jacket is the most important when choosing a short jacket. The perfect length will be just an inch below your waist line and a well-fitting cropped top always adds height to your look, recommends fashion designer Jenjum Gadi.
Break gender tags
Awoka Awomi, 24, artist
I started wearing crop tops while working out. It started when I cut an old T-shirt for the first time and it turned out to be quite comfortable. Since then, there has been no turning back! They are pretty dope. I have no problem with that and I feel like a man, he laughs.
You do it because we humans are the ones who assign sex to clothes and I guess it’s time to change that. We should encourage people to adopt an IT standard to wear what they want and not put labels on clothes, he says.
Fashion tips: Choose a cropped top that is neither too tight nor too short, otherwise it could end up looking like a sports bra! Don’t limit yourself when it comes to color or pattern, just focus on having fun. Avoid pairing it with loose, flared stockings, try to keep the look as neat as possible with just one accessory, recommends designer Jenjum Gadi.
Dress to release
Ankita Bansal, 30, fashion entrepreneur
I started wearing crop tops about a year and a half ago. Much of my inhibition was about how people would look at me because I didn’t have the conventional size for a crop top, says the girl, who also appeared in Indian matchmaking (2020).
Ankita always likes to layer cropped tops with a jacket, but most days just putting on a cropped top makes her feel alive as it took me a while to figure out that it doesn’t matter. walk around in a crop top, she says.
I started with cropped nightgowns and slowly got comfortable. By forcing yourself to wear something just because its trend never works. The process of getting dressed should be one that makes you feel liberated, not shy, says Ankita.
Fashion tips: High waisted jeans or a pleated schoolgirl skirt would look great with this cropped top and pairing it with open toes or high heels can take the whole look from casual to glamorous, says designer Karan Torani.
Celebrate those curves
Spardha Malik, 34, fashion and brand consultant
It wasn’t until I was 30 that I made peace with my body and realized how much I love wearing crop tops! When working in fashion, I’ve always found people to judge you harsher if you don’t stick to unsaid style rules. The rise of social media has allowed greater access to various style icons, which has helped me reset my mindset, says Spardha.
She now feels absolutely shattering in a crop top. Heck, I can even wear a bikini and feel like Beyonc now! You have a life, wear whatever you want. We need to be kinder to ourselves and practice body positivity, she says.
Varshita Thatavarthi, 26, Model
I started wearing crop tops when I was 14. I used to attend dance classes, where we sometimes had to wear them to a show. I was a little shy about wearing them because my stomach was sticking out, Varshita recalls.
She now has confidence in her body, but it took a while for her to appreciate it. It’s a process and there are still times when I judge my body and how I look. I also realized that trust is the key. If you’ve got the confidence, you can rock out in any outfit, she says.
Fashion tips: The proportion plays an important role. So, a voluminous crop top should be paired with a fitted bottom, and vice versa. Avoid too many layers or accessories, says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.
Hide the top of the muffin
Shashi Sunny, 60, content creator
I’ve been wearing crop tops for over three decades now! A year after my daughter was born, I lost my pregnancy belly and went to buy a short blue t-shirt from Janpath. My inhibition was that the muffin top I had shouldn’t show and that top shouldn’t be too cropped, Shashi said.
So if a crop top looks good on her and she feels great wearing it, then she goes. I don’t like anything that is too revealing like a low neckline or a cropped waist. But I say don’t be afraid to try something. If you feel it reflects who you are and how you feel, wear it!
Fashion tips: Remember that straight or flared, high waist pants with a thick waist band help make the waist look slimmer and tuck into the lower abdomen. V-neck crop tops are perfect for all age groups. If you have broad shoulders and the top is heavy, avoid horizontal stripes and off-the-shoulder crop tops, says stylist Nazneen Parmar.
