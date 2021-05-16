Kawaii, but make it subversive: the latest Japanese fashion is more than frills

Cute all-conqueror

It’s hard to believe we’re nearing a decade since Kyary Pamyu Pamyu rekindled international interest in Japanese kawaii with her hit song Ponponpon from 2011. Perhaps rekindled is an inappropriate word for something that isn’t. ‘never stopped burning, but it’s hard to deny that the song, or more specifically the striking video from artistic director Sebastian Masuda, sparked sparks.

Since then, kawaii street culture in Japan has perhaps become a little less flamboyant, much to the disappointment of pre-COVID-19 tourists on safari in Harajuku, but no less culturally relevant. Youth fashion today, both for men and women, remains resolutely on the side of boys and girls, pushing back the graduation of everyone in adult fashion.

Peche is a magazine for adults who still want to embrace kawaii fashion. | PEACH

Enter Peach, the adult version of teenage fashion magazine Larme, the second issue of which went on sale in print and download on April 21. From the visuals, it can be hard to guess that the readership is supposed to be over 25, but the self-proclaimed mission statement is clear that this is for adults who want to choose the young kawaii over Kirei (pretty, but the shade suggests adult beauty).

The magazine works as an interesting balance between coming of age while still being cute, a bible for tackling the responsibility buffet, and choosing what kind of adult you want to be. For all the infantile flourishes and blushing models, the magazine’s articles on feminism for the generation Reiwa and Femtech (devoted to the latest innovations in birth control and feminine hygiene) present the uninitiated with a sort of contradiction between perceived subordinate appearance and empowerment.

This is nothing new in the grand scheme of things; the same line has been walked (in a different way) by the Lolita generation which gained ground in the early 1990s. The decision to retire from society by not growing up to be a part of it is as punk as it gets, though it is conceived as a polished and elegant middle finger.

It’s easy to imagine the kawaii, yet sultry fashion and makeup of a magazine like Peche which finds an effortless audience in parts of East Asia, but the overall youthfulness of the look is more of an issue. In Occident.

The connotations of the sexualization of children, and young women in particular, have always been a cultural stumbling block, beyond the physical issue of clothing size, which has kept Western appreciation of kawaii largely remote. Still, you should have had your head in the sand not to see some version of this grown-up kawaii manifested in online culture in the West, especially when wielded by subcultural e-girl icons.

This sub-cultural subversive element is the sweetener needed to make the already-sweet couture cocktail work for Western consumption. Honestly cute won’t: it must be ironic. For a case study, one can turn to designer Kanae Higashi’s Rurumu fashion label, which held its very first runway show at Tokyo Tower Media Center on April 20. girls walking.

As a stylist and director, Higashi is no stranger to working with the kind of idols and models who have brought kawaii fashion to the Japanese mainstream. But Higashi has always had higher ambitions as a designer, cutting his teeth working for Mikio Sakabe and standing on his own since 2019.

Adult kawaii’s Rurumus brand is tinged with ’90s kinderwhore Courtney Love, but with a Japanese subcultural flavor. At a glance, the collection looked like a scrapbook of teenage girls or a current Tumblr made flesh, but on closer inspection, Rurumus’ technical skills in mesh, tulle, and other adornments made it one of them. of the most memorable collections to come out of spring.

See the full Tokyo Fashion Film show at bit.ly/TFF-rurumu.

At home on the street

Heya Wear aims to create clothes that allow you to go from the bedroom to the office without changing your jacket. | THE COSTUME COMPANY

One of kawaii’s subversive ways of infiltrating men’s wardrobes is in the general sense of youthfulness and the lack of traditionally masculine silhouettes on the shelves. Sneakers, not sturdy boots; loose, flowing silhouettes that avoid defining the shoulder; playful, not aggressive. This has led to a lot of casual men’s pajama-like clothing, which has worked quite well in preparing the majority of the population for an increasingly home lifestyle.

The Suit Company’s new Heya Wear brand, launched on April 20, aims to create clothes that work in any setting, meaning you can go from the bedroom to the office without changing your jacket.

Embodying the spirit of the collection, wrinkle-proof, washable and waterproof suit pants (6,600 tax included) that match the bill perfectly, paired well with a sleazy tailored jacket (9,900 tax included).

The Heya Wears collection can be ordered from the comfort of your own home at bit.ly/heyawear.