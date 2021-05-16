Fashion
Summer trends 2021 that people are actually buying, according to Rent The Runway
Fashion trends dictate what will be in each retailer that season, but it’s only up to you, the consumer, to choose which trends you want to participate in. Maybe you’re looking at that one-shoulder top that all of your favorite influencers are wearing or saying no by adopting the string cutout look. With so many options, where to start? To help you get an idea of the trends for summer 2021 in fact shopping for, TZR spoke to Sarah Tam, Chief Merchant Officer of Rent the Runway, for information.
Rent the Runway, launched in 2009, changed the style of the e-commerce space by allowing fashion enthusiasts to rent clothes and accessories from over 700 different brands. In the golden age of sustainable shopping, RTR has never looked more enjoyable, especially if you want to try out a trendy item without buying it. For this season, Tam revealed that Rent the Runway customers have been looking for bright and colorful pieces, a look that speaks to the overall vibe of the re-emergent dress-up and rental of items like long-sleeve tops ( that make the dresses on Bridgerton look tame). For more information on what people are renting, so that you can get a feel for what to wear and buy as well, read on.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Rent the Runway Summer 2021 trends: shorter hems
Cropped tops, along with cropped hem skirts and dresses, have long been a summer fashion staple, and that won’t change this season. Tam reveals that the demand for crop tops has grown rapidly, with four times the demand for the style compared to their 2019 numbers. “We are seeing shorter hems emerging as a trend, well accelerated from any other season we have seen. have seen in the past, ”Tam tells TZR. “Midi lengths have always reigned supreme in recent years, but now we’re seeing the mini emerging as a trend. As the hems get shorter, our tops coordinate.”
Rent the Runway Summer 2021 Trends: Maximalism
After the monochrome groufits of WFH’s past, it’s no surprise that buyers are looking for pieces that make the ultimate statement. Here between maximalism. The trend is known for its vibrant colors and mix of different dramatic prints. “I think the punchier the better,” Tam explains of how to choose the best maximalist look. “Maximus, it’s so different. It’s not delicate or anything like that. It’s really in your face, [so think animal patterns and retro 70s florals]. Also look for taller shoulders and more volume [in pieces]. “
Rent the Runway Summer 2021 trends: shoulder action
The puff sleeve trend appeared in spring 2018 and since then design has remained a constant detail in tops and dresses. The look is reborn right now, possibly thanks to Netflix’s regency drama Bridgerton. It’s something that we’re definitely seeing kind of popping up now, and playing in a bigger way, Tam says. Whether it’s a one-shoulder shirt that accentuates your upper half or a puff-sleeve dress you want to wear on a date night, RTR has plenty of options below.
Rent the Runway Summer 2021 Trends: Modern Bohemia
Unlike previous bohemian trends (think gladiator sandals and turquoise jewelry galore), modern bohemian offers a slightly different take. Tam best describes this approach as less Birkenstock vibe and sexier bohemian amplified. Look for plunging neckline details, bright patterns, cutouts and one-shoulder styles.
Rent the Runway Summer 2021 Trends: Delicate Wedding Guest Dresses
As more vaccines are rolled out nationwide and some coronavirus regulations are lifted, the chances of attending a summer wedding appear more likely, and tenants are taking note. When choosing a dress or jumpsuit to wear for a friend’s or family’s nuptials, RTR clients look for citrus hues, floral designs, and one-shoulder designs. “It’s different from previous years because the previous years were a bit more serious,” Tam explains. “[The wedding guest pieces] had darker patterns and the colors just weren’t as colorful so early on.
