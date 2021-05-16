PL REPORT: Burnley 0 Leeds United 4





His left-footed arrival through the keeper was aimed towards the far corner, but a touch of the French’s outstretched foot caught the ball just past the far post to keep Leeds’ lead intact. And moments later, they doubled their advantage as they sought to extend their record of staying at home this season and to tie a club record of 24 successive away games without a point share. . It could have been in jeopardy if Johann Berg Gudmundsson had converted another excellent chance for the Clarets soon after becoming the third substitute sent by Dyche to provide fresh legs and momentum. But again, Meslier came to the rescue on his side as he stood firm to block Gudmundsson’s effort after a nice brace with Westwood. The Clarets’ fight did not fail at the end of a grueling run but things caught up with them as Leeds struck twice by substitute Rodrigo. Leeds’ fluid style should see them in the top 10 in their first season back in the top flight since 2004 and it was again evident that Rodrigo took the opportunity on two occasions to deliver fresh finishes in the within three minutes. James Tarkowski and Ashley Barnes both came close to scoring a late goal, but neither was able to convert to sum up the Clarets’ fortunes on an afternoon that should only be painful in the short term. Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil (Gudmundsson 70); Wood (Barnes 66), Vydra (Rodriguez 66). Alternates: Norris, Pieters, Nartey, Dunne, Richardson. Reserved: Westwood Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Phillips; Raphinha (Poveda-Ocampo 82), Dallas, Klich (Roberts 75), Harrison; Bamford (Rodrigo 58). Alternates: Casilla, Cooper, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton, Jenkins. Reserved: Phillips Referee: Graham Scott

