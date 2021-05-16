UConn wins BIG EAST in record fashion

BIG EAST 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS

GENEVA, Ohio UConn’s men’s track and field team made their official comeback at BIG EAST this weekend and did so with authority. The Huskies had championship performances all weekend at the Spire Institute to dominate the 2021 BIG EAST Outdoor Championships and claim the fifth league title in the program in record fashion.

The Huskies set new BIG EAST records for team point total, accumulating 294, and the individual event champions with 12 title winners this weekend. UConn broke previous records of 246 points set by Marquette in 2016 and eight event titles, set five times and the most recent by Villanova in 2015.

UConn has won six field and decathlon events as well as five on the track, taking gold in 12 of 23 events in total. Additionally, UConn won 25 medals over the two days of competition in Geneva, Ohio, 24 individual events and one relay.

The Huskies also took home the post-competition prizes, starting with the BIG EAST High Point Performer of the Meet going to senior Safir Scott (Greenwich, Connecticut) who scored in three events, winning the 400 meters, finishing second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump for a total of 23 points in the competition.

The male athlete of the competition went to second grade Joseph o’brien (Shrewsbury, Mass.) Who won the 100 meters and 200 meters. The male athlete in the competition went to senior Jordan torney (Toms River, NJ) who won six of 10 events to claim the decathlon title. And finally, the 2021 BIG EAST Coaching of the Year went to the Huskies after a record breaking weekend.

“Amazing performance from top to bottom,” said associate head coach Rich miller . “Came in and just made a statement after the staffs starting by winning all the field events on Friday. Just a great weekend for UConn’s track and field.”

“It’s a lot to receive, just so many great performances,” Miller commented. “We really gave it all away. For us it was really important to be back in the GREAT EAST. Our kids really wanted to come here and say ‘UConn is back and we’re here for good. The kids have taken the initiative this season to try to do more, to come and set a point total record. They wanted to do more. They pushed all year, they wanted to make the extra event, score points. It was all the kids on this team. “

Other winners for the Huskies on Saturday included the seniors Todd stueber (Toms River, NJ) in shot put, junior Wellington Ventura (Cresskill, NJ) in the 400-meter hurdles and freshman Terrel williams (Mapelwood, NJ) in the 110 meter hurdles.

Friday’s winners included seniors Daniel claxton (Nesconset, NY) in high jump, junior Chris Keegan (West Hartford, Connecticut) hammer, junior Michael jeffers (Clifton Park, NY) in the javelin, sophomore Travis Snyder (Saco, Maine) in pole vault and first grade Richmond Kwaateng (Lowell, Mass.) In the long jump

After the Huskies in the standings were Georgetown in second place (126 pts), Villanova in third (121 pts), Butler in fourth (99 pts), Marquette in fifth (93 pts), DePaul in sixth (78 pts), Providence in seventh (30 pts) and Xavier eighth (8 pts).

SATURDAY FINALS

On the track

O’Brien won two gold medals, securing his first of the day in the 100 meters with a new PR time of 10.39 seconds. He would return later today and climb back onto the podium in the 200-meter, setting another PR time, clocking 20.96 seconds.

A pair of Huskies took the podium in the 400-meter hurdles led by Ventura who won the gold medal with a time of 51.70 seconds. Senior Colt Nichols (Portsmouth, RI) won the bronze medal with a time of 53.59 seconds.

The 400-meter went to Scott who soared to a win with a new PR of 46.73 seconds. It was only the third time this spring that Scott has hosted the event. Scott also scored points for the Huskies in the triple jump taking fourth place with a jump of 14.61 meters. Also to score in the 400 was junior Markus Bagley (Jersey City, NJ) fifth at 48.48 seconds and freshman Caleb Owen (New Haven, Connecticut) sixth at 48.65.

The Huskies had four of eight finalists in the 110-meter hurdles, led by Williams who won a BIG EAST title in their first conference championship, clocking 14.13 seconds. Junior Xavier smith (West Windsor, NJ) was sixth (15.26), Travis Snyder (Saco, Maine) was seventh (15.83) and a freshman Donovan wright (Burlington, NJ) was eighth (17.29).

Huskies won silver and bronze in 800 meters with sophomore Stephen sutton (Tolland, Connecticut) clinching second place with a time of 1: 49.24 and a rookie Mahamed Sharif (Westbrook, Maine) was third in 1: 50.07.

Senior Eric Van Der Els (Norwalk, Connecticut) won a bronze in the 5,000-meter, clocking 13: 49.45, breaking his previous PR set two weeks ago in the event.

UConn 4×100 junior relay team Josiah thompson (Jamaica, NY), junior Aaron Hacket (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), sophomore Conor Mahoney and first year student Richmond Kwaateng (Lowell, Mass.) Won bronze with a time of 40.70 seconds.

In the field