Party dresses: improve your glamor game

Slowly but surely, the pleasant prospect of dressing up is becoming a reality. But what do you do when all we remember is how to snuggle up in our sweatpants? From cocktail dresses to wedding guest dresses, there are a host of event outfits to dive into this spring, whether you’re excited about something streamlined or keen to show off some dramatic and embellished shapes. Here we present the strongest silhouettes for spring and beyond, from brands such as Balenciaga, Valentino and Fendi. Balenciaga: the chainmail evening dress Dress, £ 6,650; high, £ 350; legging boots, £ 2,150, all from Balenciaga Encouraged to embrace all the adornment? Look at the French house’s golden chainmail dress that will rock you as you descend on the dance floor. Hermès and Jil Sander: the leather dress Top, dress, £ 1,340; waistcoat belt, £ 860; bag, £ 2,030, all from Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier. Shoes, £ 225, by Aeyde. Bracelet, £ 625, by Maviada. Dining chair, £ 1000, by Carlo Scarpa, for Gavina, from Béton Brut. Stockings, dress, £ 9,600, by Hermès. Shoes, £ 705, by Prada. Earrings, £ 235, by Completedworks. Tights, £ 37, by Wolford Adopt luxurious fabrications after months of just wearing cotton and jersey. Hermès and Jil Sander recommend minimalist dress shapes that are chunky at the calf and ankle, with sumptuous leather accents. Loewe: the voluminous dress Dress, £ 5,500, by Loewe. Shoes, £ 705, by Prada. Earrings, £ 1,227, by Maria Frering Turn up the volume on your first special occasion. Loewe’s two-tone evening dresses flirt with dramatic, padded proportions and also feature handcrafted slanting bow detail. Emporio Armani: the transparent dress Dress, £ 710, by Emporio Armani. Shoes, £ 705, by Prada. ‘Phantom’ chair, £ 950, by Verner Panton, for Densa Basel, from Béton Brut Embrace the body and opt for vaporous, ultra-light fabrics. Emporio Armani’s see-through dress is made of airy transparent fabrics, for a luxury that’s lighter than air. Fendi: the cutout dress Dress, £ 1,250, by Fendi. Shoes, £ 705, by Prada. Earrings, £ 235, by Completedworks. ‘Sleep-O-Matic’ sofa, £ 5,000, by Marco Zanuso, for Arflex, from Béton Brut A cheeky cutout detail that will turn heads. Fendi balances coy with classic, with this elegant mesh dress. Its attractive backless details sparkle for demonstrations. Saint Laurent: the strapless dress Dress, £ 2,600, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Earrings, £ 275, by Vanda Jacintho A strapless dress claims a couture level of chic. Discover the sophisticated style of Saint Laurent, enhanced with elegant drapes and pleats. Valentino: the floral dress Dress, £ 5,900, by Valentino. Shoes, £ 225, by Aeyde. Earrings, £ 250, by Vanda Jacintho Floral details always have a beautiful shape in spring. Valentino’s take on bold florals has a graphic twist. The evening dresses of the Roman house feature precise petal cutouts. §

