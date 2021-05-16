Plant Wrapping Activity – The New York Times





If you were a school-aged kid in the 1980s, there’s a good chance you spent countless hours in the back of the classroom perfecting strings of gum wrappers that once graced every stripe. fruit (and other brands) that you have chewed. Kirsten Frits, a reader from Seattle, Washington, suggested reviewing these elementary school skills by using colorful newspaper pages to create oversized strings that can brighten up any potted plant. By modifying the traditional method of folding gum wrapping chains, you create a less bulky version that fits well around a pot. To fully live the experience of childhood, you can even try chew a stick of chewing gum while doing your folding.

Step 1 Cut off the bottom four inches of your newspaper.

2nd step Cut the remaining page into thirds. Each section should measure 4 x 18 inches. Repeat with a minimum of four sheets of newspaper so you have 12 strips of newspaper.

Step 3 Working one strip at a time, place one strip horizontally in front of you and fold it in half lengthwise. The paper should stay in place when folded, but if you want a more polished look, add a line of glue where the edges meet.

Step 4 Fold in half in the middle, fold, then open again.

Step 5 Fold each outer edge into the middle crease you just created. Carefully fold the edges.

Step 6 Fold in half again. The resulting rectangle will be the unit you will use to build the chain. It should measure 4.5 x 2 inches and form a V shape when viewed from the side. Repeat until you have at least 12 units done.

Step 7 Start by working with two units. Place the open ends of Unit 1 inside the loops of the open end of Unit 2.

Step 8 Gently align unit 1 perpendicularly as you push it through unit 2 from right to left until it stops so that it has an r-shape towards the back.

Step 9 Insert a third unit into Unit 1 in the same way, this time going from the bottom up to create a Z shape at the side.

Step 10 Continue this zigzag pattern until you have used all 12 units.

Step 11 Lay the chain flat on a table and measure how long it takes to wrap it all the way around. Adjust the length of your chain by adding more units or removing as needed.

Step 12 Finally, wrap the chain around the pot and glue the ends together, keeping them snug against the side.

