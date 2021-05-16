BASEBALL WINS CACC TITLE IN EXTRAORDINARY MODE





Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (05/15/21) The Dominican College baseball team won the 2021 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) championship this afternoon with a stunning 6-5 victory over second seed South Thomas Jefferson University, during a match played at Alumni Field. DC’s victory secured the 18th CACC Championship in program history and the Chargers (19-13) win the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA Division II regional tournament slated for May 27. The game was scoreless until the start of the fifth inning when the Dominican hit for a run on both home solo circuits on the basemen’s second goal. Carmine Giordano (New Rochelle, NY). Jefferson countered in the lower half of the win with the RBI single in the middle to make the score 1-1. Dominican scored in his half of the sixth inning as a catcher Bobby garbuio (Chappaqua, NY) chosen in the middle of the plate Richard paulino (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic), who started the set with a single from the field and got into goal position on a mistake to regain the 2-1 lead. TJU started low in the seventh with a solo home run over the left field fence to re-tie the score at 2-all and the game remained tied until ninth. At the top of the ninth, right defender Brian sanders (La Ceiba, Honduras) started the round with a single down the middle and then moved up to second. Paulino was hit by a pitch to put two runners with an out. A march delivered to Garbuio loaded the basics for first year left fielder Shane Hewlette (Deer Park, NY) who delivered what would be a winning hat-trick down center that brought all three runners home to take the Chargers to a 5-2 lead. Two hitters later, designated hitter Benjamin meza (Miami, Fla.) Scored Hewlette with a double on the left field line to lead 6-2. Jefferson rallied late in the ninth with three runs on two hits and a wild pitch and had the tying point at second with two strikeouts, but reliever William espinal (Bronx, NY) recorded the end of the game on withdrawal for the win. Hewlette, Sanders and Paulino all had two hits in the game, while Hewlette had a best three RBI match. Spinal took the victory in two relief innings, allowing three runs (none won) on three hits and recording five strikeouts. Entrance Jaden Diaz-Lambert (Erial, NJ) played five innings, allowing one run on four hits and recording seven strikeouts. For his exceptional play in the tournament, Hewlette was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2021 CACC Baseball Championship and Team of All Tournaments. Joining him on the DC All Tournament squad was: Sanders, Paulino, Diaz-Lambert and Spinal.

