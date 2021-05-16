Fashion
Taffeta Without Tantrums: How We Created the Dianas Fairy Tale Wedding Dress | Diana, Princess of Wales
For David Emanuel, the memories are always close to the surface. Straightening the veil, smoothing ivory silk taffeta ruffles, whispering a few sweet things to Diana Spencer before walking down the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral and becoming the Princess of Wales.
It was a long time ago, honey, he says, to create what is probably still the most famous wedding dress in the world, with his ex-wife Elizabeth in 1981, but when we talk about it it comes back in a flash. , like it was yesterday. It was magical.
Next month, the dress will be the centerpiece of Royal style in the making, an exhibition at Kensington Palace Orangery that explores the relationship between fashion designers and the royal family. Other exhibits include a piece of canvas made for the Queen Mother at the coronation of King George VI in 1937 and pieces by Bellville Sassoon and Norman Hartnell. The Diana dress, which has not been on public display since Princes William and Harry inherited it in 2014 after they both turned 30, will steal the show, with its 10,000 mother-of-pearl sequins and 25-foot train.
The dress was designed to take up space, says Emanuel. St Pauls is huge, huge you couldn’t make a little discreet dress. A full-throated fashion statement, her voluminous crinolines projected a message of fairytale romance to a global audience. A million copies of meringue followed, in keeping with the maximalist vibe of decades. He says he had a chuckle with the Princess of Wales over the train, which was 5 feet taller than the previous longest royal wedding train on record.
Since then, her associations have become as heavy as her petticoats. Countless documentaries as well as The crown suggested the frothy optic didn’t match backstage relationships, a story that seems freshly poignant after a year of royal rift.
But for Emanuel, who pole vaulted to stardom, the memories are positive. He has become something of an unofficial guardian of the magic of this era, frequently speaking of how happy it was. There was no palace involvement in the design, he says, and despite reporters rummaging through trash cans outside their studio, everything was straightforward. She made it fun. Lordy, lord, was she beautiful, he said.
It’s full of stories of glittering blue-eyed Dianas and handwritten thank you notes. I’ve dealt with movie stars, actresses, divas, you name it, but this girl hasn’t changed from day one to the end. She was sweet as a pie.
He was consulted on the replica of the dress created for the The crown, and worn by Emma Corrin, helping pick the perfect color: they had all these swatches. I said that one in two seconds flat. A very pale, soft and iridescent ivory. No white, no cream and certainly no coagulated cream.
He has issues with the plot, even though he realizes it was fiction. Let me tell you, she wasn’t sobbing the night before. I spoke to Prince Charles, I spoke to the Queen, everyone was happy. Also, in all the years that I took care of her, she never collapsed somewhere if you are really unhappy you could show things. That’s kind of what bothers me, he says. People write all these stories and I’m sorry. I blame the television producers and directors for checking your facts. I was there, so don’t give me all this nonsense, I can’t have it.
Emanuel, who grew up in Bridgend in Glamorgan, spent two summers as a student working at Queens fashion designer Hardy Amies looking at sketches on display at the palace. That’s when I realized that’s who I want to be. I love it all, he says. He met Elizabeth in the mid-1970s; they got married when they both enrolled in the master’s program at the London Royal College of Art. They hadn’t graduated for a long time when they got the Diana commission.
He assures me that he doesn’t get bored talking about it. It occupied an important place in his subsequent career, which encompassed design for Bonmarch, a I am a celebrity appearance and presentation of the reality TV show Say yes to the dress, in which brides-to-be try on dresses while their friends and family swoon and bicker in an entertaining way.
There have been downsides, including acrimony with Elizabeth since their professional split in 1990 and their divorce later. The relationship continues to be strained: David recently filed a lawsuit against Elizabeth, trying to stop her from selling new sketches based on designs from the Emanuel Archives. In her response, Elizabeth filed legal documents claiming that she was the key creative force in the relationship and arguing that Davids’ role in the business was more organizational. The legal action is ongoing.
He says he can’t comment on it, but points out that in today’s videos he was the one who passed his bouquet to Diana and was the last person to speak to her before. that she does not walk down the aisle. What can I say? I certainly don’t want that to tarnish that memory, it was a magical moment. I know what I did and I know what I brought to it, it’s sacred.
Elizabeth responds, in a phone call, that she had to defend me in the case and says it was her distinctive, very romantic design signature that the company was based on. She says: David played a very, very important role. We had different skills and that’s why it worked so well. She adds that she will be happy and sad to see the dress again; it will be exciting, and also sad enough to remind you that she is not with us.
Certainly, the cultural imprint of the dress remains as large as its silhouette. Just as weddings are tentatively changed, after the lockdown, Emanuel sees the return of epic skirts for modern brides. For a while the dresses got a little straight and a little calm and a little thin, he says, but let me tell you, they’re all coming now, they want the fairytale crinoline skirt. His return and it’s because of Diana, he said.
