Think you’re stylish, but dress like you did in school? You are just ‘cheugy’

If you don’t already say “cheugy”, pronounced chew-gee, put it on your to-know list.

The term, which can refer to a way of dressing, eating or even living in society, is spreading like wildfire on TikTok in the United States and will soon arrive in Europe. And that too … may well be cheugy.

Cheugy or not cheugy? Before going any further, take a look in your wardrobe for an answer to this question. And don’t worry, no matter what this article says, you shouldn’t take it personally, or even view it negatively.

There is nothing wrong with being cheugy. Take our word for it.

But what does that mean exactly? It is more subjective than you might think, and mainly applies to millennials, if the New York Times, which was the first newspaper to examine the issue, has to be believed.

Read more: Spring / summer 2021 is the season to learn to dress up again

First, let’s take a look at the only definition we could find in a dictionary: “The opposite of trend. Trendy in college and high school but more trendy. Used when someone is still following these trends. obsolete. This may include, but is not limited to, fashion, social media habits, use of slang, etc. “

Does this make sense? And given that this article has used the word “stylish” before, could it be that in the space of two paragraphs, it has also become cheugy?

It doesn’t matter. This is in all likelihood a valid definition as it is confirmed by the Instagram account @cheuglife: “Someone who is currently following outdated trends usually stemming from things that were popular in middle school and high school.”

If everyone necessarily has a cheugy side, that explains why Generation Y is particularly concerned by the term.

An ode to assertiveness?

At the end of March, the American Hallie Cain popularized cheugy in a TikTok video, which was seen by no less than 600,000 people, reports the New York Times.

The American daily also notes that before, the cheugy was popular in universities, after being used by a high school student in Beverly Hills who broadcast it to her class and friends in 2013.

But let’s not forget that it went viral on social media just recently. Make it yours as quick as you can if you don’t want to sound like someone doing fine … cheugy.

But what or who, I hear you ask, is cheugy?

the New York Times offers a few examples: Gucci belts with the big double G logo and Golden Goose sneakers no, don’t take it personally.

This also applies to a multitude of clothing and accessories with slogans that are tired puns like “Sea you later”.

Read more: Are you a Generation Z? You have uncompromising fashion expectations, says new book

And let’s not forget the brands that you wore in college or high school, which have since disappeared, we will not mention any more names but that we still love (Long live the second hand!).

In the final analysis, perhaps the easiest way to understand cheugy is to think of it as the opposite of assertiveness. There is no doubt that this shortcut may seem simplistic.

But the fact of not adhering to the trends that have had their day, of not wanting to vanish in the crowd, to take up current fashions and to put aside the diktats that have been imposed on the school by friends and society as a whole, is it possible that it is the opposite of cheugy?

I let you judge! Because, again, what’s hot for you isn’t necessarily hot for everyone.

Regardless of your conclusions, you’ll need some idea of ​​what cheugy means, because we haven’t heard of it yet. Keep in mind that just writing this article is already and hopelessly … cheugy. AFP Relaxnews