GQ editor to quit male style bible in Cond Nast cull | Cond Nast





Dylan Jones, who presided over the Male-Style Bible GQ for 22 years, it is to withdraw. Jones, 61, said on Friday that the August edition would be his last as the editor of a magazine that has outlived many other headlines targeting well-heeled male readers. News on Jones Instagram post was accompanied by congratulatory messages from celebrities Courtney Love and Dermot OLeary as well as former Britons Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman. I’ve had a great time working for Cond Nast for the past 22 years, Jones wrote. It was one of the most rewarding professional adventures of my career and it was one hell of an adventure. Seven years ago Jones, who edited monthly Arena in the 1990s, was credited with keeping GQ above the water while others, like Nuts, Maxim, Front and Arena closed or, in the case of Charge, posted online only after circulation was reduced. Jones distanced himself from the guy’s mag boom of the 1990s, saying it belittled our culture, but he went on to say that a successful magazine needs a libido, whether you’re French. Vogue or Vanity Fair. He also survived criticism in 2008 for his book Cameron on Cameron, a flattering appreciation from the future Tory prime minister, which contained flattering statements like I think you’ve done Jonathan Ross very well, and you seem more confident than you’ve ever been. Jones will join a growing list of Cond Nast editors to recently leave the publishing house as the company streamlines operations. According to CEO Roger Lynch, the goal is a stable of magazines that stay digital first and globally local with everything we do. The exodus began last year with the departure of Angelica Cheung Vogue China after 15 years, Christiane Arp left Vogue Germany and Eugenia de la Torriente on the left Vogue Spain. Earlier this month, the two Vogue India editor-in-chief Priya Tanna and Vogue Japan publisher Mitsuko Watanabe has quit his publications. Nicholas Coleridge, longtime traditionalist chairman of Cond Nasts, stepped down at the end of 2019. Shulman left in 2017 after 25 years to be replaced by the UK. VogueEdward Enninful, first black editor-in-chief, recently promoted to European editorial director with control of the magazine’s British, French, Italian, German and Spanish editions This latest release from GQ comes after the nomination of the United States Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as Content Director in December, overseeing 25 editions of the magazine around the world. The 71-year-old was rumored to be considering leaving after her brilliant record was tarnished by a fury against Teen vogue with the discovery of anti-Asian emails written in the past by his new editor, Alexi McCammond, that Wintour was involved in hiring. Other critics followed the choice of lighting when US Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the cover of the United States. Vogue. Wintour’s perception as a colonial lady sharpened with the post last year Vogue creative director Andr Leon Talleys briefs Silk chiffon trench coats. On the press tour promoting the book, Talley said of Wintour: I don’t think she’ll ever let anything get in the way of her white privilege. In June of last year, Wintour apologized to black editors in the United States. Vogue for not having found enough means to raise them and give them space. Jones, Cond Nast’s most recognizable British departure in some time, shouldn’t be the last. The company says it will continue to bring our European activities together and engage in a collective consultation process to evolve some of our teams, roles and capabilities.







