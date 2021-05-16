Top International Fashion News of the Week | 16.05.21





Rag & Bone is releasing a Cruella-themed collection, and Moschino is heading to NYFW this year. Stay up to date with some of the biggest international fashion news of the week. Tommy Hilfiger launches adaptive campaign Tommy Hilfiger launches its latest spring collection – Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive. It aims to empower people with disabilities and make it easier to get dressed. The campaign features Paralympian Rheed McCracken, Paralympian swimmer and track runner Haven Shepard and many more. Pieces include a mix of court sports and coastal prep styles, a range of pastels and the brand’s signature shades: blue, red and white. “Getting dressed should be a joy, an experience that makes you look and feel good about what you wear. Our adaptive collections have revolutionized everyday clothing for people with disabilities, giving them the independence and confidence to express their individuality through style, ”said Tommy Hilfiger. The collection is available online and in store. Rag & Bone collaborates with Disney on the Cruella collection Rag & Bone unleashes its inner Cruella Deville with a new Disney collaboration. The collection – Cruella – includes a range of TWs and shoes, with each piece inspired by the villain of 101 Dalmations. This is in line with the release of the new film, Cruella, which goes into debt on May 28. The limited edition collection includes trucker jackets, oversized suits, and tweed skirt and bomber sets. The clothes honor the villain with a black, red and white color theme, with tweed, frayed edges, and his initials embroidered on some pieces. Pyer Moss to feature Couture in PFW Pyer Moss makes history by presenting his couture collection at Paris Fashion Week this year. He is the first black American designer to receive an invitation from the Chambre Syndicale for the prestigious parades. Some of the top designers share the limelight at the event, including Chanel, Christian Dior and Givenchy. Additionally, the brand will also be making a return to the NYFW calendar, which takes place in September. The designer behind Pyer Moss won the 15th CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award and saw his work as an “ art project ” or a “ timely social experiment ”. Moschino arrives at NYFW Moschino is making his way to the NYFW calendar this year – the house typically showcases their pieces during MFW. Jeremey Scott, the American designer of the Italian fashion house, will present his spring 2022 collection in September. While there is no clue surrounding the theme of this latest collection, previous work includes the concept of Barbies, Versailles, Halloween, and fast food chains. It comes as the annual Met Gala has been postponed to the same month as NYFW, with the theme: In America: A Fashion Lexicon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos