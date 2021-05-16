Next game: at Lynchburg University No. 4 05/16/2021 | 2:00 p.m.

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (May 15, 2021) Senior Ryan gebhardt scored six goals and two assists and the freshman Jake zeyher made 14 saves as the Stevens Institute of Technology’s No. 19 men’s lacrosse beat Catholic University 17-12 on Saturday in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Championship. The neutral venue clash was organized by Lynchburg University No. 4 on its Shellenberger Field.

First year Jack savarese had four goals and an assist and senior Ryan caplis and second year student Jake wright each scored twice for the Ducks, who won their 10th straight game to advance to 14-2. The Ducks have won at least one game in each of the team’s five trips to the NCAA Championship under the 12th-grade head coach Peluso gene . Peluso ranks 12th among all active Division III coaches for career wins.

Sean Baudo had three goals and two assists and Kevin Crowley added three goals and an assist for Catholic, who saw his season come to an end. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the year and ended the 2021 season 8-1. It was the first meeting between the programs.

“It was a tough game against a very good Catholic team,” Peluso said. “They play a tough style of play and really challenged us the whole way.”

“We did a lot of things today to get shots,” Peluso continued. “We will have to convert more of these plans tomorrow.”

Stevens will meet Lynchburg on Sunday in a second round game. The Hornets beat Pfeiffer University 26-11 in the afternoon’s opener to improve to 17-2. Lynchburg won the automatic bid from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the program’s 17 wins are Division III highs. Appearing at their 10th consecutive national tournament, the victory over the Falcons brought the schedule up to 9-2 all-time in NCAA home tournament games. Stevens last met Lynchburg in 2011, scoring a 13-10 victory over Shellenberger Field.

“We are delighted to beat a good Catholic team,” Peluso said. “However, now we have to bounce back and be ready for a great Lynchburg side.”

Gebhardt’s eight-point afternoon brought the senior season total to 100, tying Hall of Famer JR Maehler’s 2007 production at the top of a season’s scorecard. The Baldwinsville, NY native is only the second student-athlete in the program’s illustrious history to reach 100 points in a single season. Gebhardt has already broken two program records this season.

Senior Jason coyle had a goal and an assist and first year Nolan Quade and junior Brendan Sullivan each found the back of the net when seven different ducks had at least one goal. Junior Larry Park and classmate Michael burns each got two assists, while Savarese, senior Shawn coulter , First year Mikey Whiteside and graduate student Bubba brennan each handed out one to complement the Ducks’ offensive efforts.

“ Jake wright came big today with two well-timed goals, ”said Peluso.

Zeyher drew the start and took his 10th consecutive victory. The Wilton, Conn. Native made 10 saves in the second half and finished the afternoon a little short of his career high. Nic Pezone made 24 saves for the Cardinals.

“Zeyher was huge for us in the second half, making 10 saves,” said Peluso.

Catholic entered the table first, with Baudo scoring the opener in the second minute, beating Zeyher under 90 seconds into the game. However, the Cardinals’ advantage was short lived, with Caplis and Gebhardt scoring on back-to-back possessions to put Stevens ahead for the first time. The quickscores started an unanswered seven-goal streak over a six-minute span that ultimately proved too difficult for the Catholics to overcome.

Kevin Crowley scored late in the first period to stop Stevens’ run, only to see Quade open the scoring in the second period with his fifth goal of the year after a graduate student. Daniel Crotty stripped Ben Karthaus leading to the transition score.

“We had a big game back and forth from Coulter and Quade,” Peluso said. “They played very well defensively and brought us to our transition attack.”

Three consecutive goals put Catholic within three at 8-5 before Sullivan and Caplis beat Pezone to give the Ducks a 10-7 advantage in intermission.

Using the momentum gained from Baudo’s last-second goal just before half-time, Catholic reduced the Ducks’ lead to just one when Baudo completed his hat trick.

Gebhardt scored his fourth of the day to put Stevens ahead by two and Park won the next face and fed Savarese for a goal six seconds later. Park’s two assists marked his first career multipoint game.

“I loved the game by Larry Park today, “Peluso shared.” He was dominant in point and did a great job bringing us a lot of goods and feeding the ball. “

After Catholic pulled out to less than two, Stevens got a response again, with Gebhardt finding the back of the net again. He has eight games with five or more goals this season.

Wright filled in the third and fourth quarters to take Stevens’ lead to five before Savarese and Gebhardt gave the Ducks valuable leeway with back-to-back goals. Jack McGorry and Crowley scored with two seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Stevens fired 72 shots in the afternoon, 41 of which were scored. Gebhardt shot 28 shots at the top of the game, while Savarese had seven. Baudo had 15 and Crowley had 11 to lead a Catholic. The Ducks have taken at least 70 shots three times this season.

Ten different student-athletes caused a turnover while the Ducks recorded a turnover caused on 10 of the 17 Catholic errors. Conversely, Stevens made just 12 turnovers that day, with the Cardinals causing four.

“ Aidan Hinphy and Bubba brennan have been great for us on defense, ”said Peluso. Jason coyle also played very well today being a presence for us in the middle of the field. “

Park went 18-7 on face-offs as Stevens won 21 of 33 face-offs in the game. The Fairfax, Va. Native has won 178 times this season and holds the fourth most “X” wins in any season in the program’s history. First year Conner Park had counted towards the Ducks’ other three face-off victories. Mike McShea notched 12 wins to lead the Catholic.

Park’s performance in the “X” helped Stevens gain a 61-52 ground ball advantage. Coulter and Zeyher each collected nine while 17 different student-athletes had at least one. McShea had 13 to lead Catholics.

Continuing to be effective in the transition from defense to offense, the Ducks succeeded 25 of their 28 attempts to clear. The Catholic went 23 for 28.

Each team committed a penalty in the second half.

