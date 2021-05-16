Fashion: ready for summer in six | Daily Mail Online





Fashion editor Sophie Dearden chooses the on-the-go pieces that will take you through the new season and beyond 1. The classic mac. Stay chic, whatever the weather, in the ultimate lightweight blanket From right, clockwise: 135, week.com 159, phase-eight.com 685, frame, matchesfashion.com 490, apcstore.com 79.99, zara.com 285, kitristudio.com 260, jigsaw-online.com 109, roanszo.com To wear with:Bag, 359, sandro-paris.com. Earrings, 49, daisyjewellery.com.Combination, 295, wiggykit.com. Sandals, 99, jigsaw-online.com 2. The statement skirt. Let the pleats or polka dots do the talking and dress with a cardigan or knit From top, clockwise: 395, joseph-fashion.com 49, monsoon.co.uk 155, reiss.com 210, madebycommittee.com 69, arket.com 195, lkbennett.com 390, amotea.com 85, hobbs.com To wear with:Bag, 345, strathberry.com. Bracelet, 27.99, gb.pilgrim.net.Vest, 79, whistles.com. Trainers, 109.99, elliottfootwear.com 3. The warm dress. To feel put together quickly, all you need is a fabulous dress From top, clockwise: 75, hush-uk.com 130, anthropologie.com 79, arket.com 260, sandro-paris.com 119.40, karenmillen.com 169, ghost.co.uk 299, finerylondon.co.uk 65 years monsoon.co.uk To wear with:Sunglasses, 270, Loewe, net-a-porter.com. Bag, 70,jigsaw-online.com. Shoes, 360, dearfrances.com.Earrings, 195, Shoopy Studio x deborahblyth.com 4. The essential jacket. A blazer instantly elevates an outfit and brings business to life in neutral tones From top, clockwise: 499, bassike.com 499, oroton.com 250, reiss.com 45, marksandspencer.com 149, whistles.com 265, gant.co.uk 49.99, zara.com 270, samsoe.com Wear With: Sandals, 155, russellandbromley.co.uk. High, 215, wiggykit.com.Bag, 99, whistles.com. Shorts, 135, tedbaker.com 5. The it-knit. Your perfect layer from spring to summer, the cardie spends a while From top, clockwise: 45, stories.com 140, jigsaw-online.com 100, modern rarity, johnlewis.com 175, The Line by K,net-a-porter.com 295, riley.studio 85, sezane.com 69, phase-eight.com 29.99, hm.com To wear with:Sunglasses, 12, asos.com. Skirt, 108, filippa-k.com.Mules, 139, kurtgeiger.com. Belt, 120, sandro-paris.com 6. The wide leg pants. When it comes to warmer days, roomy style is at the forefront From top, clockwise: 130, frenchconnection.com 40, next.co.uk 119, hobbs.com 225, filippa-k.com 79, whistles.com 19.99, zara.com 69, cosstores.com 300, serenabutelondon.com To wear with:Sandals, 35, riverisland.com. Cavalier, 175, blake-ldn.com. Necklace, 165, missoma.com. Bag, 275, aspinaloflondon.com

