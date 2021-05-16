‘Project Prom’ Helps Cheyenne Students Save Money on Dresses | Way of life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. Marie Town wasn’t sure what to expect when she arrived at Jean Richardsons’ house.
Town, a student at Cheyenne’s East High School, was looking for a ball gown to wear to attend the Big Dance at Little America Hotel & Resort, but she had to stay within her budget.
Richardson, who is known to his close friends and family as the Lady of the Ball Gown, started Project Prom here 15 years ago. The project helps young women find an elegant ball gown at no cost, although small donations are welcome.
She started the project because she noticed how expensive proms that often require teenage girls to find money for a new formal dress, bodice, dinner, prom tickets, and dates. you capillaries can be high.
If I can take that main expense off the dress, and (the students) can afford to pay for the other stuff, that’s cool, said Richardson.
Maybe someone is wrong because they couldn’t afford the full package.
She constantly browses the shelves of clothing stores and also accepts dresses that are little used, often from women who have already graduated and no longer need their prom dresses, reports the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
I couldn’t do it without the community, said Richardson, who noted that small businesses, like Just Dandy, helped her collect some of the clothing donations.
Before the pandemic, Richardson deposited his treasure of dresses in a downtown storefront, where students could browse and try them on. Then COVID-19 completely canceled the ball last year. It was back for high school students in Cheyennes this year, but due to the ongoing pandemic, Richardson moved into her basement and needed a date.
She still remembers the anticipation surrounding her own high school prom experience. Part of it was shopping, she says. Project Prom wants to reproduce this as well as possible.
With over 500 dresses, the lower level of Richardsons’ house on the north side of Cheyenne almost looks like a department store; it is a sea of taffeta, silk and chiffon. Dress baskets vary in color, style and size, so no one feels left out.
It was a comfort to Town, who said she sometimes struggled to find clothes to suit her figure. After a few minutes of looking through the dresses, she found the perfect one: a navy blue number with a dazzled bust.
When she put on the dress after getting her hair done and nails done, Town said she felt like Cinderella.
For her, the prom was a big step.
Neither of my parents finished school, so they never got to experience that, she said. And it’s like my grandmother always says, it’s important to go out with a bang.
Helping break down barriers some young women might face in pursuing their Cinderella moment is what kept Richardsons Project Prom alive for all these years.
And while she wants this to continue, she’s ready to let someone else in the community take the reins.
It becomes a lot to me, said Richardson, who is a retired dental hygienist, eager to make more memories with her young grandchildren. I am ready to collaborate with someone, if anyone is interested in helping to manage the project.
