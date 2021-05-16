Burning Man: The Ascent of DH Lawrence Reviews Purgatory and Heaven with a Savage Prophet | DH Lawrence

IIn a letter from 1913, DH Lawrence described his belief that to be an artist you have to be deeply religious: a true martyr, in fact. I always feel like I was standing naked for the fire of Almighty God to pass through me, wrote this man who had always repudiated his Christian name, who was David (friends called him Lorenzo). I often think of my dear Saint-Laurent on his grill, when he said Send me back, brothers, I’ve had enough on this side.

In her new biography, Frances Wilson, who has been quietly in the grip of the novelist since she was a student, does not lightly grill her over charcoal; not for her the just disgust of Kate Millett, whose feminist attack on the author in Sexual politics in 1970 more or less done for him, at least in our universities (a cancellation before the letter). Nonetheless, his book is a highly flammable thing. If his subject is a crazed, sex-obsessed and violently annoying prophet who stalks the Bloomsbury salons and breathes fire at everyone he meets, his own style is hardly less combustible.

I can’t remember the last time I felt so unsure of the essential merit of a book, so confused by its intensity, its digressions, the way it disappears into wormholes. But also, I can’t remember the last time I was left so elated, so challenged and absorbed. Will he restore Lawrences’ reputation? Will it make people want to reread the old fox? I’m not sure it matters if it doesn’t. Burning man is a work of art in its own right, as free and as beautifully flawed as anything Lawrence ever wrote; an object lesson in all that can happen when you let literary passion go completely crazy in the archives.

Wilson doesn’t start at the beginning, nor end at the end, but if you focus, life is everything here, from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, where Lawrence grew up the son of a coal miner, to Taos, New Mexico. , where his ashes were either mixed in the cement of an altar stone or eaten by his wife, Frieda, and his sidekicks, Mabel Dodge and Dorothy Brett. She focuses on the years 1915 to 1925, a story that she organizes into three sections along the lines of Dantes Divine comedy.

He brings Lawrence to life in all his disturbance: his ridicule as well as his glory; his insight and his blindness

Lawrences Inferno is England during the First World War: he is newly married to the German divorcee, Frieda von Richthofen; The Rainbow is being sued for obscenity (no one knows precisely what this obscenity entailed, the records are lost, but one reviewer spoke for a lot when he described it as a monotonous wasteland of phallicism). Purgatory is Italy from 1919 to 1922, which ultimately produced what Wilson boldly considers his masterpiece: a little-known introduction to Memory of Maurice Magnus (its author, now almost forgotten, was a former French legionnaire in debt and the lover of the writer Norman Douglas). Finally, there is Paradise, alias New Mexico, to which he is invited by the American socialite, supporter of psychoanalysis and memoirist, Mabel Dodge, although his stay is hardly delighted: in the desert, tuberculosis which, in 1930, will kill it now increases its grip similar to a noose on its waxy body.

Wilson makes no apologies for giving major roles to characters previously considered minor, which episodes other biographers threw in a paragraph prompted her to come to town and thanks to that, there are times when Burning man looks more like a group biography than a life of Lawrence. Here is EM Forster, telling Lawrence that he is a deaf and sassy fanatic; this is HD, the imagist poet, for whom Lawrence was both spiritual guide and satyr; and here is Dorothy Brett, a Buffalo Bill obsessed aristocrat whose ear trumpet was called Toby. But such a multiplicity also seems right. Never has anyone been more written by friends and contemporaries than Lawrence. Richard Aldington, husband of HD, devoted three books to him; by the time Lawrence had been dead for only four years, 17 had been published. Wilson’s approach is a testament to the extremely powerful feelings he aroused in others; it strikes their love and disgust as in the guts of a dead animal. I am not at the top. It’s visceral and bloody stuff: intimate and festering.

Frances Wilson: quietly in the grip of the novelist since she was a student. Photography: Jonathan Ring

There are lengths. I was annoyed and confused by the more than 100 pages she devotes to Lawrences’ escapades with Magnus. Were the two men in love or not? But I was fascinated by the syphilitic Mabel Dodge, to whom Wilson resists the temptation to laugh (Dodge, drawn into a relationship with an equally syphilitic Native American called Tony Lujan by the nightly drums he played while crouching on the floor. floor of her house in the pueblo, is a comic figure, as deceived as she controls). The chorus of voices is built and built. Sometimes ecstatic and sometimes strident, he brings Lawrence to life in all his disturbance: his ridiculousness as well as his glory; his insight and his blindness.

What does Wilson want for Lawrence? She believes that his genius is elsewhere than in his novels in his travel writings, for example and considers him as the inventor of auto-fiction; she would like us to read the books we haven’t heard of, rather than the ones we have. Would this savage man have despised our time, more and more puritanical and tending to censorship? No! He would have his place, she insisted, for he was nothing if not convinced of his moral superiority.

Above all, she hopes that we are again inspired by her uncommon ferocity, her never-ending quest to find a good way to live the right way to live. Can she do it? Well, that first reader was always repelled by Lawrence, the Great Illegible, a man who was inclined to tell women that they didn’t really do it. know a ground until they rubbed it. As a student, Sons and lovers made me uncomfortable; I remember throwing in the Penguin Classics edition of The Rainbow to the inevitable Paul Klee poster on my wall. But Wilson writes so brilliantly and with such conviction. If you, like me, think that living life well is failing in ways that can be unimaginably huge, this weird and confusing book is for you.