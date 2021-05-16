Men’s tennis withdraws from NCAA tournament with 5-2 loss to Southwest





RICHARDSON, Texas (May 15, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team have won two of three doubles points, but were unable to add another victory to their ledger as they say their 2021 season ends in loss 5-2 at the hands of Southwestern University (Texas). in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at UT Dallas Tennis Courts. The Ducks, who won their 11th straight conference title this season, end the year with an 11-1 overall record while the Pirates improved to 15-2. “We came out on fire today and played some outstanding doubles to take a 2-1 lead before the singles,” said the head coach Steve gachko mentionned. “I was very proud of our guys who competed overall today, but we didn’t have the firepower to translate our success in doubles to singles. never stopped fighting. “ In doubles competition, the combination of juniors Marc Feliu and first year Aashi kulakarni with seniors Keegan Morris and Gabriel Sifuentes the two managed to score 8-4 victories in flights one and two, respectively. The line one combo improved their doubles record to 11-0 this season while Morris and Sifuntes moved up to 7-0 on the year. In fact, the two groups haven’t lost more than four doubles matches this season. The Southwest came to life in singles, however, scoring back-to-back wins on lines two, three, four and six to clinch the 5-2 victory. The loss ends a streak of back-to-back NCAA Championship appearances with a win for the Ducks. “It has been a very unique, but special season for our guys and being able to celebrate together our successful season here in Texas for the NCAA tournament will always be an unforgettable memory,” said Gachko. “Our elders, Gabean and Keegan, are leaving our program in a better place now than when they arrived, and for that I am very grateful. where we left off. “ Stevens will return six of the eight student-athletes who have featured in the starting lineup multiple times this season for the 2021-22 campaign, including Feliu and Kulakarni, the MAC Freedom Player and Rookie of the Year, respectively. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

