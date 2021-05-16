Terrance Laird sweeps short sprints, anchors relay victory to lead quick times for LSU to meet SEC | LSU

LSU’s speed was on full display on the final day of the Southeastern Conference track and field championships on Saturday.
The LSU men and women swept the 4×100-meter relay titles for the year in a row in the first event on the track, setting the tone for a productive day and night.
After the quick start, coach Dennis Shaver’s teams combined for five individual events earn two wins by sprinter Terrance Laird to wrap up the three-day meet in College Station, TX.
The Lady Tigers took second in the tag team race 120 points behind Arkansas’ 127-game winning streak.
The Tigers had 108 points to take third behind Arkansas, making it a sweep with 129 points, and Alabama with 109.
LSU got off to a quick start with the men winning the sprint relay in a catchy fashion after Laird brought the Tigers from third place to the finish line first with strong anchor lift.
Laird teamed up with Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams and Dorian Camel to get the stick in 38.87 seconds and claim LSU’s sixth victory in the last eight conference meetings.
Moments later, the women of LSU outscored their male counterparts when Tonea Marshall, Favor Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies clocked 42.52 for the win.
It was also their fifth consecutive SEC sprint relay title.
Their time was also the fastest in the world this year, surpassing the 42.63 posted by Southern California on May 2, and was the fifth-fastest in LSU women’s program history.
At that point, they were just getting started.
Laird returned later and easily picked up victories in the 100 and 200 meters.
In doing so, the Penn State transfer matched the feat of former LSU star and Olympian Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who won both sprint titles after anchoring the Tigers’ relay to a victory in 2016.
Laird’s time of 9.80 seconds in the 100 was aided by a tailwind of 3.2 meters per second, but it could not be counted for record keeping purposes as it exceeded +2, 0 mps allowed.
Unperturbed, Laird returned an hour later and won the 200 with a wind time of 19.82.
It was just a hundredth of a second of the world’s leading 19.81, which he posted when he won the Texas Relays title on March 27.
Williams then joined Laird as an individual winner when he won the 400 in 44.37 seconds.
On the women’s side, Marshall came back to win the 100 hurdles title in 12.62 seconds and Brittley Humphrey won the 400 hurdles in 56.14 seconds.
LSU had eight more top-three rankings that contributed big points to the team’s total.
On the men’s side, Damion Thomas (13.25) and Eric Edwards (13.27) finished 2-3 in the 110-meter hurdles and Sean Burrell clocked a personal best by taking second place in the 400 hurdles (48.92) .
For the Lady Tigers, Ofili (22.16) and Mason (22.37) ran 2-3 in the 200, Milan was second in the 400 hurdles (56.54) and Katy-Ann McDonald was second in the 800 (2 : 05.23 seconds).
