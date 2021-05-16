Shraddha Kapoor in a 15.5k yellow midi dress is as graceful as it gets

Shraddha Kapoor has been making a lot of headlines for his clothing choices recently. Nailing bohemian looks on a recent beach vacation to rock traditional wedding outfits in a tropical destination, which is very hard to do, and kill with casual looks at the airport, she does it all. In addition, the Half girlfriend The actor has a broad-spectrum sense of style and she doesn’t always stick with expensive designers. The stunning has been photographed wearing clothes of different price ranges, which is why her fans admire her sense of style and get inspired.

For the set of a recent ad campaign, the actor wore a dress that we think was the perfect summer picnic outfit. Shraddha was seen wearing a yellow organza dress. The midi dress featured floral appliques embroidered throughout, giving it a feminine feel. It also had 3/4 balloon sleeves and a can-can trim with a braided fabric waistband that gave it a spread out figure. The sunset yellow dress also had a flowing vibe, making it a great choice for the summer.

Shraddha styled the dress in a minimalist way and accessorized the look with just a pair of simple earrings. She even kept the glamor subtle which featured precise eyeliner with rosy cheeks, a bit of bronzer, a glossy nude lip, and lots of highlighter. She completed the ensemble by dropping her freshly dried, slightly wavy shoulder length hair. We love the simplicity and elegance of this look.

Getting back to the dress, this delicate piece is from the Vidhi Wadhwani brand and if you want to add it to your collection as well, you will have to spend 15,500.

Shraddha Kapoor’s robe is worth 15,500 (vidhiwadhwani.com)

Let’s take a look at some of the other Shraddha outfits she’s been spotted in lately:

What do you think of his dress code?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter