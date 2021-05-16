Love Island’s Demi Jones shows off her toned frame in a colorful halterneck dress

She recently had surgery to remove a potentially cancerous lump from her neck.

And Demi Jones continued her recovery as she stepped out in London for a glamorous night out on Saturday.

The Love Island 2020 star, 22, flaunted her toned cleavage and legs in a multi-colored halterneck dress as she walked to a rooftop bar in the capital.

Glamor: Demi Jones continued her recovery as she stepped out in London for a glamorous night out on Saturday

The vibrant purple and orange dress was paired with orange strappy sandals and a nude handbag as she walked.

Her flamboyant red braids were pulled back into a sleek ponytail while a glamorous palette of makeup enhanced Demi’s stunning features.

Demi’s discharge comes after removing her ‘potentially cancerous’ neck mass earlier this month.

Peachy: The star showed off her butt as she posed a storm

Radiant: The Love Island 2020 star, 22, flaunted her toned cleavage and legs in a multi-colored halterneck dress as she walked to a rooftop bar in the capital

She took to Instagram to share a postoperative selfie explaining that she was ‘very sleepy’ and the procedure was ‘painful’.

Demi looked tired in the photo as she sat in her hospital bed in a gown and told fans she would catch up with them soon.

She wrote: ‘I did – very sleepy and painful, catch up soon. ”

Before the procedure, the beauty shared another photo as she prepared to go to the hospital, writing: ‘Thank you for all of your messages. Signature now. I will keep you all posted after my operation.

Earlier in April, Demi revealed that she found a lump in her neck and had to have it removed because doctors feared it was cancerous.

Postoperative: Demi’s discharge comes after removing her ‘potentially cancerous’ neck mass earlier this month

After the reveal, she thanked fans and said she was ‘overwhelmed with support’ and said she had received ‘thousands of kind messages’.

Posting a stunning photo of herself sporting a glamorous face and wearing an off-white sweatshirt, the reality TV star wrote: ‘I’m so overwhelmed with support. ”

“I received thousands of kind messages yesterday.

Signing her post on a happy note, Demi added: “ I feel positive today. Thank you.’

A day earlier, Demi emotionally shared the news with her followers on her Instagram Stories after receiving test results.

Emotional: Demi emotionally revealed in April that she needed to have the lump doctors fear cancerous removed

Demi wiped away tears as she revealed she would have the lump removed in the next few weeks so doctors can determine if it’s cancerous.

Sitting in her car after receiving the results, Demi told fans: ‘I went to get my results today for my mass. And they think it could be cancerous, so I have to have it operated on and removed in the next few weeks.

“Nothing is certain but I am really worried. I’m sure it will be okay. It’s a shock because you don’t think I was sitting there in that waiting room and it was full of old people and I was the only young person there. I thought I was so young for god’s sake.

“I know lots of women go through this, it will be fine. It might not even be cancer, but they have to remove it to find out. I am shocked at the moment.

“Everything will be fine, when I take it off it will be fine.”

Demi then shared a post that encouraged her followers to have the bumps checked out if they were concerned.

She wrote: ‘Please don’t delay checking for lumps, if appointments keep getting canceled you need to continue. I was supposed to have this date six months ago.

“During my scan, they said ‘everything is fine’ and went to send me on my way. I challenged it and asked them if they could do more, in which they said, “Well, can we test the fluid if you want to?

“Thank goodness I asked because it was the fluid that could potentially be cancerous. Always push! ‘