Who is Kerby Jean-Raymond? Designer Pyer Moss becomes the first black American invited to parade at Paris Couture Week





Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder of the Pyer Moss label, will make history this summer as the first black American designer invited to parade at Paris Haute Couture Week. Selected by the notoriously particular governing body, the Chambre Syndicale, Jean-Raymond will now join the ranks of Elie Saab, Chanel, Christian Dior, Valentino and Zuhair Murad during the eagerly awaited couture fashion shows in autumn 2021, which will take place in July. The shows are expected to take place in front of a physical audience, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Who is Kerby Jean-Raymond? The Haitian-American designer began his fashion career as an intern for Theory and Marchesa, before acting as a freelance designer for Kenneth Cole, Badgley Mischka and Marc Jacobs. He then founded his own label, Pyer Moss, in 2013. Although she hasn’t presented a collection since before the pandemic, Kerby Jean-Raymond was handpicked to be presented at Paris Haute Couture Week this summer. Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Jean-Raymond quickly made a name for himself by creating collections of clothing for men and women mixed with references to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. Her shows have grown to combine video, music, and spoken word recitals created by and for the black American community. Her clothing cites many references, from hip hop to architecture, to form bright, daring and deeply political outfits that resonate across generations. Despite the impactful message in his designs, Jean-Raymond also understands the power of putting on a good show; for his most recent collection, which took place before the pandemic, he commissioned a singer, an orchestra and a full choir to accompany the models. It was this clever mix of elevated streetwear and flawless political narrative that prompted Reebok to approach Jean-Raymond in 2018 to collaborate on a series of sneakers. The resulting award-winning Reebok by Pyer Moss collection was so successful that it prompted the brand to appoint Jean-Raymond as Global Creative Director in 2020. In 2018, Pyer Moss was also nominated for the Council of Fashion Designers of Americas (CFDA) Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent for his Fall / Winter collection, and then later that same year won the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund. . For many, however, a first introduction to the creator may well have taken place earlier this year, when US Vice President Kamala Harris wore a Pyer Moss camel coat to a Covid-19 memorial on the eve of the US presidential inauguration. . A look from the Pyer Moss collection for Spring 2020. Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Full details of Jean-Raymonds’ presentation at Paris Haute Couture Week will be released in June, when the program is made public. However, with his love of sculptural forms and luxury fabrics, along with his innate sense of staging and willingness to use his platform to raise societal issues, there is no doubt that we can. expect a magnificent and stimulating spectacle.







