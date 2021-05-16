The new clothes of the emperors: The Tribune India

Gurbachan jagat

The provocation to write comes from reading our finance ministry pontificating that the second wave will have a muted effect on the economy (front page of The Economic Times, May 8, giving the ministry’s April review) – this is probably true for the world. live in it. For, it must be a different world, devoid of corona and its devastation, for no rational human being could make such statements in the wake of all the death and destruction that surrounds us, and the havoc it plays. with our lives and our economy. Respectable international agencies continually reduce our projected growth rates.

Our first response to the pandemic was in true Trump style – ignore it. However, it was subsequently followed by a nationwide lockdown that smashed the backs of the workforce and the economy. There was a slight pause in the march of the pandemic and our central leaders proclaimed victory and affirmed that we had shown the world how to beat the pandemic through dynamic crisis management. India had arrived under the name of “Vishwa Guru”. After dealing with this minor issue, senior leaders traveled to the state of West Bengal to wage a lifelong struggle against an evil greater than the pandemic in the form of state elections. This was despite warnings of a second strong push, to which no attention was paid. No control room was set up from which the whole country could be mapped, no special crisis management team was set up, no orders were placed for hospital beds , intensive care beds, ventilators, oxygen, vaccines, ambulances, etc. processed and the Covid file closed.

On the other hand, the lions roared in Bengal and promised the faithful 200 seats – not to mention the danger of the rallies acting like super spreaders. In addition, the Kumbh Mela was also held where millions of people propitiated the gods. It took the form of another super spreader too – it doesn’t matter, Bengal will be ours. Meanwhile, nature, “red in teeth and claws,” demanded vengeance. State after state, a huge number of people infected and deceased have been reported. But they didn’t look back and continued to bark for Mamata Didi’s blood – “Didi,” a word revered everywhere, has become a figure of ridicule. However, reality started to catch up as the world straightened up and started to notice it. The international media have called it a disaster and mismanagement of Herculean proportions. Hospitals started crying out for oxygen, intensive care beds, ventilators, vaccines – in short, whatever was needed to help people. But we had no reservations, we hadn’t placed any orders, we hadn’t ramped up production, so we started doing what we thought we had put behind us. Back to PL 480 days – back to begging for help from all countries, help of any kind. Slowly the world started to react, but it was a measured response due to recent claims of victory from our leaders. Most of this help landed in Delhi, but arrangements were negligible at the airport. There was no control room, no inventories of incoming aids, no details of where they were to be sent, and no transport mobilized. Questions regarding the distribution of this aid from Delhi have been raised during White House press conferences. The opaque nature of this mismanagement continues to haunt us, with states and aid agencies not knowing what is coming or going.

States began to compete with each other by making huge demands, but there was no one in Delhi to allocate aid to states on an elaborate formula, or to coordinate our resources as well as incoming international aid. Again, it was politics – accusations and counter-accusations of favoritism. No initiative has been heard of the disaster management force to mobilize its own resources and those of other departments. Why was the army not invited to set up field hospitals? After the Bhuj earthquake in 2001, the IDF set up a 24-hour field hospital capable of treating minor injuries to heart problems. They did not borrow a single item from us except the land on which the hospital was located. We too can do it, we have the men, the experts, the institutions, but they are not allowed to function independently and to grow. Every decision in this country, from cricket to pandemic, is political and our politics are corrupt. Corruption has consumed every cell in our body politic and with each passing year it only gets worse.

As the disease takes its toll, leaders, including the many pillars of government, hide in denial or issue orders reminiscent of Don Quixote loading windmills. The “brahmastar” they wield is the one to shut everything down… Congratulations to all of you, well done, you put out the fire. However, you might want to consider the fact that you’ve stoked this fire by allowing all super spreader melas and rallies. You ignore this little detail of unemployment, hunger, tuition fees, IMEs, rents, salaries… no worries about it, “the impact on the economy is muted”. It is so easy to shut everything down, the bureaucrat and the politician love the power of it. Leadership at all levels is defined as the ability to give to society, not to take from it. Such leadership has been personified by such men as Gandhi, Mandela, Lincoln. Their leadership has given peace, relief, justice – you have nothing to give but pain, and yet you wrest freedom and liberty with such abandon that would shame a hardened autocrat.

What has the state offered to all the people who have lost their jobs and their income?

What has he offered to all the small businesses that are in shambles and independent families in dire straits?

What has he offered to independent professionals – lawyers, accountants, hairdressers, chefs, salespeople, teachers… is that a long list?

What has the state offered to students who attempt to study by telephone?

Nothing – “nada”, zero.

The list goes on, but executives continue to build their prospects, buy luxury jets, splurge on elections and advertisements featuring plans and plans to fool the common man. How to deceive the dead and the dying, how to deceive the families who have lost members? I hope that this Central Vista, if completed, will over time become a monument to the misplaced priorities of our leaders at a time of unparalleled tragedy. A reminder to a nation that our leaders must be held accountable.

The fundamental duty of the State is to ensure the security of life and property. When a state cannot deliver justice in its most basic form, it loses its right to govern. Where is the justice when citizens have to pay thousands to carry their dead and buy funeral slots? Where is the justice when they are diverted from basic medical care? What happened to all the ESI hospitals that each company contributes to? What happened to all the health and insurance plans that working citizens paid for? Most have not even been admitted to hospitals, forget about reimbursements. Either way, the dead are asking for no reimbursement but, justice, yes. There should be justice for all lives lost and those that remain. The truth can no longer be clothed in lies – it is on the streets for everyone to see and the delusion of our leaders and the illusion they seek to cover us up is laid bare.

Was the Ganges cleared as part of the “Swachh Bharat” campaign? The answer lies in the hundreds of swollen corpses of what were once human beings – corpses floating in the Ganges, perhaps they will find solace in his embrace, solace they never found in living. .

– The writer is the former president of UPSC, former governor of Manipur and was J&K DGP