Augustana Track & Field completes NSIC Championships
DULUTH, Minnesota – The Augustana track teams closed the NSIC Outdoor Championships with a second place for the men and a third place for the women in Duluth, Minnesota on Saturday.
The men placed second behind the State of Minnesota’s 214.5 points, scoring 115 points, Concordia-St. Paul placed third with 84 points. On the women’s side, the Vikings placed third with 90 points, behind first-place UMary with 174 points and 157 points for State of Minnesota.
Pre-season campaign athlete of the year, Tyl woelber defended his 2019 javelin title by winning the event like a school record. Coming into the final throw of the day, Woelber was in second place before posting a new personal best 206-4.25 to take the win just over two feet.
The men’s metric mile awarded the Vikings 20 points. Senior Austin miller beat the field with an imposing kick down the home stretch to win in a time of 3: 50.31. Augustana claimed places five through eight to claim the majority of the available points.
In the metric mile of women, Patty Jo English lowered his personal best by finishing second on the court with a time of 4: 26.61. Her time puts her second on the all-time list.
Two more Vikings scored points in the 1500m with Meagan Schenk ranking fifth and Cami streff placing eighth, their times were 4: 34.24 and 4: 35.81, respectively.
Kaly banks placed fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-2.25 to give the Vikings five points.
Evan johnson placed fifth in 3: 52.49, Tiegen Lindner finished sixth with a time of 3: 53.61, Brand Colten was seventh in 3: 54.30. Ryan hartman, doubling his victory yesterday in steeplechase, took eighth place in 3: 55.40.
Senior Selin dikmen set a personal best in the 100m hurdles finals with a time of 14.33 to place fifth.
Senior Ryan sully scored one point for the Vikings in the 400m with a time of 49.64.
Two points came for the Vikings in the women’s 800m with Cami streff, doubling from the 1,500m with a time of 2: 17.91.
One hour after winning the 1,500m, the aforementioned Miller returned to third place in the 800m with a time of 1: 55.22. The Vikings gained an extra point with Lindner, who also came back after running the 1,500m an hour earlier, finishing eighth in 2: 01.39.
First-year student Melik Davis collected two points in the 200m finishing seventh with a time of 21.99.
The 5000m races brought a lot of points to both Viking teams.
In the women’s race, Megan means was second in 16: 57.06. She was closely followed by the aforementioned Englishman, with a time of 17: 00.06 for third place. Nicolette schmidt won a fourth place in 17: 22.35 to bring the Vikings down to 19 points in the event’s total
On the men’s side, Alec kray ran a time of 14: 25.70 under the previous conference record to finish second in the field. The Vikings took places four to six of Henry klitzke, Ryan hartman and Evan johnson running respectively 14: 37.34, 14: 40.48 and 14: 41.40. The score was completed by Matt Steiger, who finished eighth in 14: 46.05, giving the Vikings 21 event points.
The last event for the Vikings was the 4x400m relay where the women came away with a seventh place and the men finished fifth.
The women’s relay ran a time of 3: 56.30 being led by Dikmen, Kaitlyn mulder run the return leg, Sydney Mudgett run the third step, and Caroline Sudbeck run the anchor.
The men’s relay ran a time of 3: 20.68, led by Jed dooyema, Sully runs the second leg, Noah melton run the third step, and Josh schumacher run the anchor.
–GoAugie.com–
