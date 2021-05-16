Brides revisited: the most beautiful dress they have ever worn

Finding the perfect wedding dress is a source of both excitement and stress for many brides. As the big day approaches, everything else is secondary to the best looking they’ll ever wear, the best looking they ever will be, the best day they’ve dreamed of since they were little girls.

In this series, we revisit the brides who had exactly what they dreamed of in their wedding dress, to inspire other brides-to-be. Years after their respective weddings, these women tell Lifestyle about what their dress made them feel and what it still makes them feel. CVM

NJ Torres Jacobson

Public relations and marketing professional based in Switzerland

I was married three times in 2016 to the same man in two countries. A great adventure!

Both Filipino weddings were Catholic ceremonies, where I wore the traditional big white dress.

For my first celebration in Mauritius, it was easy. I knew exactly what to wear. It was an unconventional wedding dress, perfect for beach and boat weddings. Rajo Laurel’s beautiful light floral dress was simply stunning. The details of the flower were so perfect that they even matched my bouquet. Totally unforeseen. It reflected my personality.

How I wanted to be the best for our big days! I had dreamed of it. I was a nervous wreck when I walked down the aisle, but this dress made me feel so beautiful and elegant. It made me cry. It helped me stand at the altar to marry the love of my life.

Danica Valdes Lloren

Managing Director, Visions & Expressions PR

I always favor a refined and timeless style. I don’t compromise on comfort either, because you can only look good if she feels really good too.

For my wedding dress in 2014, I wanted a dress that could be transformed from the ceremony at the church to the reception. What I was wearing was unlike anything I had worn before. It definitely gave me that special magical feeling that a bride should have on her wedding day. I was comfortable even with all the walks, photo ops, and dancing I did that night!

My designer Pablo Cabahug helped me bring the dress to life that I never imagined falling in love with so much. In a nutshell, I think my wedding dress captured my personality: business in the front and party in the back!

Rima Ostwani Najjar

Model

I have always admired and loved the work and aesthetics of Francis Libirans, the complexity, the uniqueness and the quality of his pieces. I was also certain of one thing: when I got married, I wanted to wear a Filipino designer, and it made perfect sense that I chose to work with Francis.

I wanted a classic, elegant and timeless design (I wanted a ball gown with sleeves, a V-neck and a low back) and Francis then sketched out what would become the wedding dress of my dreams. I was totally in awe of the detail of the pattern, the embroidery, the beadwork and the amount of work that went into it.

Wearing it on my wedding day on April 29, 2016 made me feel like I was walking on clouds. It was the perfect dress for me.

Criscy Bautista Camacho

Marketing and Customer Service Director, Mary Kay

My then-fiance gave me the option of wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress or going with a local designer for our wedding on December 1, 2007.

I hesitated at first because it meant I wouldn’t see the dress or even go for a fitting [because the designer is based in Los Angeles]. But the idea of ​​being able to wear a Monique Lhuillier was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up either.

We got married in Boracay because that’s where we met. So I had to choose a dress dreamy enough to wear that day, but also a practical dress on the beach. It was difficult to choose one as many were too heavy from a design standpoint or the body was too covered for the beach. We are done with the swan lake design. Not only was this the dress the Bride Barbie doll wore, but the lace bodice with spaghetti straps and the layers of soft tulle for the skirt worked for me. I also added the Monique Lhuilliers signature belt to complete the look.

I had a lot of help from my tita Carol Garcia and mom Amparito de Moniques, their contact at her store in LA (Los Angeles), and friends over there who had to make the trip to the salon. the bride.

After several months of emailing back and forth, we finally received the dress a few weeks before my wedding. Very few changes were needed and the length was perfect (thank goodness I’m tall!).

My wedding dress was perfect and dreamy for me. Appropriate beach on the top, the wedding dress feels on the bottom.

Andee de Guzman Que

Advertising and Communications Manager, Rustan Commercial Corp.

Before I got married, I watched a lot of TLCs Say Yes to the Dress. I was drawn to the dresses that featured intricate lace details. When it was my turn down the aisle, I knew I had to wear a lace dress.

Veejay Floresca created my wedding dress. I was very clear with what I wanted from the start. He created three sketches, and we ended up combining part of each design with the final dress.

My dress featured an illusion bateau tulle neckline with two layers of French lace on the bodice, a long (and incredibly heavy) skirt, and an organza train layered with lace embroidered furtively on the bleachers.

which means i wasn’t lucky enough to have curves i begged veejay to add a belt to accentuate my waist even after so many pre-wedding fittings i think i speak for all brides when I say nothing can prepare you for that incredible feeling of elation when you finally wear your wedding dress. It just made me feel the most amazing, and I couldn’t wait for everyone to see it, see me in it.

Admittedly, it was not the most comfortable dress. I would even say walking around a ballroom with 45 tables in that dress was a feat. But when I think back to my wedding photos from eight years ago, I still think, to this day, my wedding dress is the most beautiful dress I have ever worn.

Dr Aivee Aguilar Teo

Medical Director, The Aivee Group

I got married in Singapore on October 8, 2005. I was wearing a Monique Lhullier dress. I wanted to wear something romantic, classy, ​​timeless and sophisticated. I saw her designs in one of the Singapore fashion magazines. I chose a wedding dress that matches my personal style. I opted for the traditional ball skirt with a lace top and light pearls with a champagne gold satin tuxedo belt, and felt like a princess for a day. I felt really good wearing my dream wedding dress and it’s definitely something I can still wear for my 25th wedding anniversary.

Valérie Villar Zayco

Managing Partner, Rosa Clara Philippines

My wedding dress was designed by me, inspired by the beautiful dresses I have found in bridal magazines and online. I worked with a local seamstress to help bring my design to life.

When I was planning my wedding in 2008, there was no RTW (ready-to-wear) store in the Philippines, but I got to know (and fall in love) with the process in Hong Kong, where my then-fiancé was working. The design of the dress was very timeless. It was done with layers of tulle with a long train, tulle straps, a sweetheart neckline and delicate lace appliqués. It’s actually very similar to a lot of our Rosa Clara dresses, even in the 2021 collection!

Jacqe Yuengtian Gutierrez

CEO, Happy Skin Cosmetics, Blk Cosmetics and Seoul White Korea

My wedding dress was made by Francis Libiran. Francis made the dresses for all of my events with Ponds when I was in charge of the brand, so we had a good relationship. I felt I could trust him and he understood what I wanted. I was also very much in love with the idea of ​​a ball gown for my wedding, and he was known for making those tiered dresses that made you feel like a princess. I felt very special as a princess and loved on my wedding day.

Boop Yap Taedo

Celebrity Fashion Stylist

Michael Cinco made my wedding dress in 2015. He helped me bring to life a design that few brides wore back then: an off-the-shoulder, fully beaded dress with a detachable train. I felt like it was the perfect figure because of the classic fit. In addition, I opted for a nude base so that the intricate design white pearls stand out. It was a great and seamless experience working with Michael. He enhanced the design I had in mind with its sparkle and in the end, he created the wedding dress of my dreams. It made me feel beautiful and special which I think every bride should feel on her wedding day. INQ