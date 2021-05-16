Groves Grad sees national chain launch of hair products

Kelechi Uchendu has completely taken the path to where she is today.

The Southfield resident and Birmingham Groves High School alumnus attended Michigan State University for her bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law before going to Vermont Law School. She earned her JD, but has since changed careers: she started a fashion line and recently landed some of her products under her Kay Kay’s Fashion line at a national retailer.

“I was still in school when I was starting Kay Kay’s Fashion,” she says. “I was in the process of getting out of the legal field and getting into the fashion industry. I started to get interested in things that interested me a little more.”

Uchendu started Kay Kay fashions several years ago, selling hair fashion items. After landing in several small stores across the country, she landed her first major national retailer: Her self-proclaimed organic cotton scrunchies displaying African prints are now on sale in several Tuesday morning stores across the country.

The scrunchies can be found at two Detroit subway stores: one in downtown Farmington and another in Big Beaver and Rochester in Troy. The products have recently hit the shelves and are unique to stores having shipped thousands of units of the product directly to it from the manufacturer overseas.

“They all came to my house, all prepackaged, the factory labeled everything perfect,” she said. “I remember my dad and I made two trips to FedEx and shipped it all out on Tuesday morning.”

She started working in the fashion world in earnest in 2016 after imagining a dress design. in 2016. Introducing the idea to his mother, Uchendu said she told him to go ahead with fashion and go ahead with other products.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Uchendu said she had focused heavily on delivering her products to stores. She hired consultants and worked with different groups before landing an account with Tuesday Morning, the first national retailer to purchase her product. Now his product is sold in stores in other states like Texas and Washington.

“It’s super new and they said he has sold several pieces already, which really excites me,” she said. “I’m pretty much all over the place this Tuesday morning.”

Long-standing dream

She also has products sold in smaller stores across the country, including a bookstore in Orlando, Florida, and a boutique in California. She said she also participated in the Market at Macy’s program in 2019, which allowed her products to be sold at a Macy’s in Atlanta. Tuesday Morning is its first national wholesale order, a transaction that has been ongoing since last summer.

She said it also seemed like changing trends with the companies and the people they do business with could have played a role as well: seeing initiatives like the 15% pledge that was launched the year last and encourages retailers to have 15% of their products on the shelves. black-owned businesses may also have contributed.

After:Graduation celebrations are starting to look pretty normal for Birmingham and Bloomfield seniors

After:After years of hard work, the Daxton Hotel welcomes you to Birmingham city center

After:Canton native goes from everyday student to a Versace runway model almost overnight

“I think in general a lot of companies wanted to add that diversity to their store,” she said.

Uchendu said she had always been interested in fashion and started getting inspiration when she was in high school. She completed a project in a first year art foundation class that allowed her to start her own fashion business, and created a collage that she has always had that has helped inspire her where she is. is today.

“Projects like this at Groves have really helped,” she says. “Come to think of it, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the start of what I’ve become now.’ There were so many seeds that were planted that prompted me to enter it. “

To see other prints and styles from Kay Kay’s Fashions, visitkaykaysfashion.com.

Despite the success she has seen so far, Uchendu said she continues to go ahead and work to sell her products in other stores. She continues to research options around her hair accessories and hopes to someday find an upscale department store buyer to sell the original dress she designed that started it all.

“One of my dreams would be to sell this dress,” Uchendu said. “Do something with that dress that started it all.”

Contact reporter David Veselenak at [email protected] or 734-678-6728. Follow him on twitter@davidveselenak.