Miss Universe Croatia 2020 presented a glass dress designed by Matija Vuica

May 16, 2021 – Our Miss Universe Croatia 2020 contestant, Mirna Naiia Mari (21) from Zadar, showed up in her national costume on the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood yesterday. It was designed by one of our most famous fashion designers, Matija Vuica (63 years old). As Jutarnji list reports, in addition to the national costume, Vuica designed other cocktail and evening dresses that our missus wears. She also discovered the inspiration for the costume Mirna proudly wore but also described in more detail what it looked like. Matija Vuica on Instagram @matijavuica “I am also looking forward to this year’s cooperation with the management of Miss Universe Croatia, Marija, Vladimir Kraljevi and of course our beautiful Mirna. Mirna will take to America as much as she needs a dress for various events, cocktails and of course a national dress and the main evening dress which is real Hollywood, covered in crystals, just for Miss Universe. has its own history: when we look at the surface Croatia is a small country but it is rich and luxurious when we look at its towns, villages, nature and history.The dress is a simple little crinoline made of covered postcards of mirrors, but it is actually rich in representing our beautiful cities in which we invite people to come, to visit Croatia. The dress is surrounded by mirrors and my folk costumes decorated with mirrors were my inspiration. Throughout history, some of our ancestors held mirrors to protect them from spells, or on the other hand, women were burned for allegedly giving up the spirit. h mirrors. Well, now on behalf of these women who have been burned, we are offering a dress made of mirrors, which catches the sun’s rays and invites everyone to come to our luxurious Croatia, “Vuica said. This year, no less than 75 beauties will fight to win this year’s Miss Universe pageant. One of them is, of course, our beautiful Mirna Naiia Mari. The girls are fully preparing for the final to be held this Sunday in Florida, United States. Our Mirna is looking forward to the final and is enjoying the many activities offered by this competition. Mirna Naiia Maric Instagram | @mirnanaiia “We don’t have any free time, we’ve been at the fittings since early morning, the choreography rehearsals take a long time, and we also have a dance rehearsal. I’m very happy because Pitbull is with us on stage.” , said Mirna enthusiastically. For more information on Croatia, follow the dedicated TCN page.







