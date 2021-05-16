Shop Meghan Markle’s Favorite White Shirts & Brands





Getty Images It might be a bit stretchy, but you could say that a white button-down shirt brought Meghan Markle to Prince Harry. Misha Nonoo, a designer known for her dress shirts and a close friend of Meghan’s, is said to be the matchmaker behind the couple. But whether or not Nonoo orchestrated the royal couple, the Duchess of Sussex clearly has an affinity for the classic white button. She is known to dress one up with a long skirt or just wear one with jeans. It is a crucial part of the Duchess’s extensive wardrobe. It’s fair to say that Meghan has become something of a white button geek, testing the top in a range of situations, materials, and styles; however, she is not loyal to any particular button designer and tries out a variety of options from several of her favorite brands. Here, we’ve compiled some of the Duchess’ all-time favorite white button-down shirts, so you can order yourself a royalty-approved classic. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Kitsuné House Arriving in Dubbo, Australia, with Prince Harry, Meghan wore a white button from the Maison Kitsuné brand. buy now Givenchy Meghan dressed up the white button by sporting a Givenchy version paired with a long black skirt to the floor. She chose the outfit to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards alongside Prince Harry. buy now Givenchy Meghan also wore a Givenchy button and skirt to attend Wimbledon in 2019. Shop a similar style below. buy now J Crew The Duchess of Sussex opted for a classic option during her visit to Monwabisi Beach in South Africa. She sported a simple white linen J. Crew shirt for the outing. buy now J Crew Although it is not exactly a White button-down, Meghan went for the same style in a chic chambray for an Instagram video, celebrating Archie’s first birthday. buy now Frank and Eileen While not the top pictured here, the Duchess of Sussex is known to sport white linen buttons from celebrity-favorite brand Frank & Eileen. buy now Ralph Lauren polo shirt Maybe you want to add some spice to your classic white button. If so, blue stripes are the perfect way to elevate the look. Meghan chose this Polo Ralph Lauren button-down shirt for Wimbledon in 2018. buy now Hannah lavery Maybe a white shirt dress is more your speed. The Duchess wore this version on the button during her visit to Johannesberg, South Africa. The garment is from local brand Hannah Lavery, whose site now calls it the “Meghan Dress.” Here, find the original dress (which is known to sell), as well as a few similar options. buy now Buy a similar style Buy a similar style Buy a similar style Annie goldsmith

