How Pizzaslime Perfected The Art Of Fashion Gen Z Meme

The streetwear brand and creative agency Pizzaslime has made a name for itself among Generation Z with meme fashion.

Now it’s expanding. Pizzaslime recently started a record label and is working on a TV show.

The founders spoke to Insider about how the internet is at the center of everything they do.

Wear the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme, sleeping on a pillow adorned with the tweet Musk “Bitcoin is my safe word, “and put on a “Oprah 2020” hoodie are all possible due to Pizzaslime.

Even the streetwear brand’s and creative agency’s website, where you’ll see a lot of the above-mentioned products sold out, is a play on the TMZ gossip website, filled with articles and ads. satirical.

“Sometimes we don’t even know if it’s going to connect with people all the time,” said Nick “Stove” Santiago, one of the brand’s millennial co-founders. “We try and have a good time with it. And it works.”





A Tweet Pizzaslime pillow.

Courtesy of Pizzaslime







It works. Pizzaslime has gained traction among Gen Z and DJs, appearing on influencers Emma Chamberlain and Addison Rae and on Diplo and Skrillex. While Pizzaslime found cult fandom in its early days, co-founder Matthew Hwang said it exploded during the pandemic thanks to the rise of TikTok, where Pizzaslime has 1 million subscribers.

The merchandise line, founded in 2013, has acted both as a sneaky observer and tongue-in-cheek commentator on political, economic and cultural moments that have gone viral. By offering an implicit critique of media consumption and internet and celebrity obsession, the product itself tends to go viral.

In 2020 alone, Pizzaslime’s clothing side grossed $ 2 million in sales, peaking in April, according to screenshots verified by Insider (they declined to share the total revenue of the business). That’s a lot of rock for a brand that has only two employees: Stove, 33, and Hwang, 34.

The pandemic has only created more memes for Pizzaslime forage. “When all the WallStreetBets stuff was going on, it was energetic,” Stove said. “Matt and I woke up at six in the morning to text each other about the stocks. Like we were there, you know, it’s real and genuine to us. And that was the [thing] we thought it would be fun to do. “





Pizzaslime is known to turn memes into fashion.

Courtesy of Pizzaslime







The result: a typical Pizzaslimish graphic tee-shirt with a mix of things easily identifiable by young people and Internet connoisseurs: the logos of Reddit, WallStreetBets and Gamestop; a big pile of money; a stock table; and Elon Musk’s famous tweet, “Gamestonk !!”

The success of Pizzaslime propelled them towards new businesses: the launch of a record company with Diplo last spring, their New York Fashion Week debut in February, and an expansion into motion picture television. At the center of it all is the Internet.

The art of fashion meme

Stove and Hwang met as colleagues, doing marketing and creative direction at a music management company, but not all of their merch ideas match the artists they worked with. So they decided to make t-shirts for themselves, wear them backstage at concerts or events, and the entertainment crowd turned to their designs.

As they relate, the Kardashians wore the Gucci-Versace-Louis Vuitton mash-up from Pizzaslime during a Kanye West concert. “Kris Jenner turns around and thinks, ‘I love this shirt,'” Hwang said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Let us contact you.'”

These organic moments of “being in the right place at the right time,” as Santiago describes it, put Pizzaslime on the right track to becoming the internet savvy brand it is today. They consider the Gucci-Versace shirt to be their first major streetwear success. Since then, their merchandise has flown from the site, from their Crocs collaboration who reused the shoes in shoulder bags for $ 300 at their “Stop looking at my” line, famous worn by Billie Eilish.





Collab Crocs from Pizzaslime.

Courtesy of Pizzaslime







Pizzaslime tapped into the emerging fashion trend even before the Powers took hold, with major players from Balenciaga to Maison Margiela now in the space, Morgane Le Caer, Head of Global Platform Content. of fashion shopping Lyst, told Insider.

“Virality has become one of the key factors in the success of fashion products,” she said. “What matters to young consumers is what captures their attention and has the ability to spread like wildfire on social media and that is exactly why fashion meme is so popular.”

Santiago was hesitant to use a buzzword like “authenticity,” but admitted he couldn’t find a better term. “There is real cruelty and authenticity in what we do,” he said. “We’re not afraid to make a statement or post something and lose 1,000 subscribers.” He added that it has gained momentum with Gen Z as it’s more about authenticity than his own generation, which he finds a little more responsive to marketing.

“It is difficult to define what Pizzaslime is,” he said. “For some people it’s kind of like a barrier to entry that they find confusing. At the same time, it gave us the ability to build all these verticals, do everything and try everything.”

But that doesn’t mean that Pizzaslime lacks strategy. “We’re not just like throwing darts at the wall,” Santiago said. “Strategy really comes with like, OK, now how do we present the idea? How do we get that out?”

The power of being indefinite

The greatest strength of Pizzaslime is its lack of definition.

Verticalization allows them to move around differently in all kinds of spaces. The job, Santiago said, is figuring out how all of these verticals intertwine to fit into the Pizzaslime ecosystem.

“We don’t have to think of it as a traditional clothing brand because we also act as an agency and we develop TV shows,” he said. “It’s just about feeding ourselves and having a division for that, so what we’re really doing is building our Willy Wonka factory.”

While the internet informs and inspires their creative decisions, it also helps them determine what kind of strategies and mechanisms they want to try out with clients like Crocs or Paramount Pictures for their marketing branch. Santiago likened it to a proof of concept trying things out with his own brand, to apply those findings from the agency side.





Pizzaslime debuted at New York Fashion Week in February as an animated virtual presentation.

Courtesy of Pizzaslime







The construction of these verticals put Hwang and Santiago at full speed. When asked about some of Pizzaslime’s major turning points over the years, they took a break.

“We’re going a billion kilometers an hour because we’re doing so many different things at the same time,” Santiago said. “These are interesting thinking points where like, ‘Oh, right now I feel like I’m slowing down and processing this. “It’s hard to spot those moments because I’m always on the next thing right now. ‘”

That they are. They are currently working on a TV project that Santiago has described as an “internetty” version of “American Idol,” while also collaborating with Amazon on a new animated TV series called “Fairfax”. And their label’s first song, they say, just went through 75 million streams on Spotify.

They plan to start connecting more with the label, looking at how they can link music to products and create trends through products and sounds on social media, such as incorporating music from their record label into their show. television or collaborate with artists to put Instagram merchandising. “If we work with a client and they want to do a TikTok campaign, we have the label and the ability to make that TikTok song a real song released by our label,” Santiago said.

Although they were approached by venture capitalists, they said they took the time to find the right strategic partners who would help develop Pizzaslime.

“We want to jump into spaces and places that don’t have voices or loud internet sounds like we do,” Santiago said, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised if you could find Pizzaslime skin care. at one point. “We want to do some pretty unexpected things.”