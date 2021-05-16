5 reasons why Slow Fashion is a smart idea

The fashion sector is one of the most polluting industries on the planet; only planes are worse. Like the concept of an ecological jet, slow fashion (https://www.thepearlsource.com/blog/slow-fashion/) may seem contradictory in terms. Fashion is synonymous with change, which strongly implies waste. So you are right to ask yourself what this means, and if it is just another gimmick to sell you something. But sustainable fashion is real. As long as you shop consciously and verify the credentials of the company you are dealing with, eco-friendly clothing is more than the latest trend. Slow fashion is the way of the future.

1. More time and space

Most of us suffer from a lack of time and space, both at home and in our mind. Investing in sustainable fashion is good for the planet, and it also makes sense for the individual. Classic, quality pieces release valuable real estate in your closet and brain. Having less to go to figure out what to wear saves you time and brain space, making it a complete victory. Boutique designers who create enduring, timeless designs that will perform well for years to come, like Eileen Fisher and Vivienne Westwood. When it comes to accessories, avoid plastic waste and invest in classic pieces that will last a lifetime, like a string of pearl beads. The source of the pearl.

2. Less discharge

Once upon a time, sustainability was all the rage. Aside from the wealthy people, most people had a set of clothes for work and something special to wear for worship and vacations, and that was it. Ditto for jewelry. Objects have been passed down from generation to generation and nothing has been wasted. What happened? The fashion industry has decided that consumers need to buy more. Rather than 2 seasons just 20 years ago, there are now up to 24 fashion cycles per year. Clothes are also designed to fall apart, so you have to buy more. The result has been a $ 1.5 trillion industry, which is great for sales, but not so much for the planet. Clothing production has more than doubled over the past 2 decades. The more clothes we have, the less we wear them and the faster they end up in the trash. Textile waste in landfills increased by 40% in the United States in just 10 years between 1999 and 2009. Currently, only about 15% of textile waste is recycled. We must do better. Buy sustainably, wear what you own, and try consignment, both as a buyer and as a seller.

3. Reduction of carbon emissions

The way textiles are produced is really important, and the type of textile matters too. Clothing manufacturing creates around 10% of total global carbon dioxide emissions. Polyester is found in about 60% of all clothing and its production releases 2-3 times more carbon than cotton. If you think that a natural fiber like cotton is the way to go, the answer is yes, but it is not that simple because the way standard cotton is produced is far from ideal and requires the use. large amounts of pesticides. In contrast, growing cotton organically requires far fewer chemicals, resulting in healthier soil, as well as healthier workers who have to handle them. Look for labels like Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Oeko-Tex, Better Cotton Initiative, and Bluesign.

4. Cleaner water

The fashion industry is responsible for around 20% of the world’s water waste. To produce a single cotton T-shirt, you need to use about 700 gallons of water. That’s about 2½ years of drinking water for one person. Synthetics are responsible for some 500,000 tonnes of microfibers that end up in the ocean each year, the equivalent of 50 billion plastic bottles. Add to that the 8,000 different synthetic chemicals used in the dyeing process, most of which are toxic to humans, animals and the environment, and it is clear that things need to change. In China, it is estimated that around 90% of local groundwater is polluted. The best way to clean our water is to buy less and look for clothes made with it. sustainable practices.

5. Healthier planet

Fashion brands are well aware of the hard facts about the waste they promote, but companies exist to make money. In some cases, this has created the problem of greenwashing, or the unscrupulous practice of making a product greener than it actually is. But there are many brands, big and small, that are rightfully taking action to tackle the pollution problem. For example, Adidas develops sneakers from ocean plastic. Levis is working with 100% cotton from sustainable sources and renewable energy by 2025. Cuyana is now offering single-origin and traceable cashmere, and is committed to using 100% sustainable materials from 2022. Veja is a B certified company, which means that it meets certain standards of social and environmental sustainability. Stella McCartney was one of the first to embrace sustainable fashion and, in addition to using recyclable and renewable materials for her clothes, she also uses renewable energy in the company’s stores and offices. These are just a few examples, and there are many more who are serious about their commitment to a healthy planet.

As consumers, we have the power to vote with our wallet. Be smart: do your research, think before you buy, and wear what you have. The small steps really add up.

