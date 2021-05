Supermodel Bella Hadid donned a traditional dress and joined a march for ‘Free Palestine’ in New York City

Model Bella Hadid joined a pro-Palestine march in New York on Saturday. Protesters took to the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn to show their support amid the continued violence of the Israelo-Palestinian conflict. Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, have exchanged airstrikes over the past week. As of Monday, Palestinians claim that at least 139 people, including 39 children, have been killed in Gaza. Israel has reported 10 dead, according to Reuters. Saturday, an Israeli airstrike destroyed Gaza media building which housed several international news agencies. Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, joined the protest to end the violence while wearing a keffiyeh and traditional costume. Hadid has been outspoken about his support for Palestine on social media. She and her sister Gigi Hadid have both shared infographics and personal statements, including a post which states “one cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices while choosing to ignore Palestinian oppression.” Hadid also posted a series of photos from her grandparents’ wedding day and a photo of her father as a boy surrounded by his mother and seven siblings. The family “were taken out of their homes to Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia,” Hadid wrote. “I love my family, I love my heritage, I love Palestine,” she said. “I will stay strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history. History is history!” The story continues In addition to messages from the recent protest, Hadid shared a picture of herself during a protest four years ago. She said she had always supported Palestine. “I stand alongside my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support you as best I can,” she said. “I LOVE YOU. I feel for you. And I cry for you. I wish I could get rid of your pain. The pain of a father not being able to kiss his wife or babies again. Of a mother who must bury her child, before she has the chance to watch them grow up. Children who are future artists, doctors, who will never be able to receive the education or the attention they deserve. “ In a video captured by FNTV, Hadid waved a Palestinian flag and waved a peace sign, surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd. Read the original article on Insider







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos