Opening of a boutique specializing in sustainable fashion in Belfast





A boutique specializing in sustainable fashion has opened in Belfast city center with the lockdown lifted. fr La Mode Durable has been designed with fully recycled materials. The CastleCourt store aims to be totally on trend as sustainable clothing emerges as the fad of the year. Ten hopes to distinguish itself from traditional charity shops by the quality of its stock. The man behind the business is Ian Campbell, founder of the Ten Foundations charity, which has a popular store on Lisburn Road in the city. To close



His charity in the Philippines His charity in the Philippines The 74-year-old said student volunteers working in the store gave him the idea for a sustainable fashion boutique. Sustainable fashion has become very cool and trendy, it is massive with young people, he said. We have a volunteer who just graduated in sustainable fashion and another who redesigned a shirt from a charity store into something new and unique. I realized through these young people how big it is [recycled clothing] became. As a small charity, this year has been tough because of Covid. We struggled to continue. The idea of ​​the store is to try and create a new source of funding. We donated a lot of clothing during the lockdown, which was another factor in the decision to open a sustainable fashion boutique. Our young student volunteers are currently sorting them out to ensure that everything entering the new store is of high quality. I think there might be some good designer brands in there as well. Ian has spent the past two months designing the interior of the new store on his own, using only recycled materials to transform the mall unit into a modern point of sale with a distinctly industrial feel. I have a background in carpentry, so I did all the work myself, apart from the painting, which the volunteers helped out, he said. I searched most of the material. I built a counter out of old collars used by the big truck companies to transport parts. We obtained corrugated metal from a farmer in Castlewellan which we used to line a wall. We also reused old

wire like baskets, and I use old pipes to make the rails for the clothes. The only thing we had to buy was paint. Fortunately, we got a big discount on this. With around 235 million clothes worth 140 million landfilled or incinerated each year in the UK, it is

no wonder young people shy away from fast fashion. To close



HANDYMAN: Ian has fitted out his shop with completely recycled materials HANDYMAN: Ian has fitted out his shop with completely recycled materials Even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, champions sustainability. She attended the Baftas in February with an Alexander McQueen dress she previously wore, which she now does regularly. Ian hopes that the money raised through the store will be used to fund the work of his charity. The retired businessman has spent the past nine years dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living in the Philippines. It supports 40 poor families, largely funded by a range of exclusive, home-made school bags sold at its Lisburn Road charity shop. Traditionally at this time of year he visited local schools and sold most of the bags from April to June. With Covid’s restrictions, such visits are not possible this year, which means its main source of income has been cut. To close



Boutique Volunteer Laura Gilmore Models One Item Boutique Volunteer Laura Gilmore Models One Item He hopes his sustainable fashion store will help fill the huge shortfall. We have big plans for the store. We hope to eventually have sewing machines and offer an item remanufacturing service to our customers, ”Ian said. Our charity turns 10 next year, and we were hoping to support even more families, but down to the minute it’s hard to raise the funds we need now. Some schools do not even allow children to bring school bags by the minute. Our families in the Philippines are still working and making satchels. Hopefully if things get back to normal this summer we will see some sales before the quarter begins in September. To learn more about the Ten Foundations charity, visit www.tenfoundations.org Sunday life

