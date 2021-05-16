The Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress is a summer staple





The Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress – Amazon shoppers call it “surprisingly fantastic”- is a midi dress, meant to hit around your knee. It has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps and a flowing silk-inspired fabric that gives movement to the dress and does not stick; according to the brand, the dress is made to touch the body and not to give it shape. It’s available in sizes XS to XXL (for your best fit, check the size chart) and six playful designs including leopard, zebra, and confetti.

The best thing about a babydoll dress is that there are endless ways to style it. It can be worn with heels for a wedding, with sneakers for a coffee date, and with a sweater and boots on colder days. You can also pretend it’s a skirt by throwing a graphic t-shirt over the top and tying the bottom.

Amazon shoppers agree, saying this dress is great all year round. “The fabric is amazing, as well as the fit, feel and look of the dress,” wrote one customer, who purchased the leaf print design. “I am so happy with this purchase.”

“Perfect for a fun cut,” says another, who ordered the abstract zebra print. “It’s versatile and the pattern is sophisticated.”

If the zebra print pattern is not catchy enough for you, the leopard print maybe a little more your speed. And if you think it’s too sexy to wear during the day, dress it up with sneakers and an oversized denim jacket to make it a lot less formal. And bonus: unlike traditional silk dresses, this dress is machine washable.

