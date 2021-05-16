DRESS THE DEAD Feat. Former FORBIDDEN Members Release New Songs “There Goes The Sun” and “Promises & Kisses”





Oakland, California-based metal band Dress The Dead recently released a video for their single “Knives Out,” available through Blood Blast Distribution. They followed up with two more songs, “There Goes The Sun” and “Promises & Kisses”. Check them out below. Dress The Dead was originally formed by former Forbidden and Spiral Arms guitarist Craig Locicero in 2017 with The Haunted frontman Peter Dolving. After Dolving’s departure and the ensuing struggle to find a suitable replacement, young singer Kayla Dixon, who is also the head of Witch Mountain, reached out to Locicero and recorded voice samples for the song. ” 1969 “. From that point on, the Dress The Dead lineup was complete. Also featuring guitarist Mikey Rowan (Insolence), bassist James Walker (Manmade God) and drummer Mark Hernandez (Forbidden), Dress The Dead’s collective pedigree lends itself to a sound that is both anthem and soul, while being accessible. . Back in March, the group released a video for their single “Knives Out”, available through Blood Blast Distribution. Get the single hereand watch the video below. The band says, “” Knives Out! “Ask yourself what’s wrong with this picture? It was one of the first songs we wrote in the genesis of Dress The Dead. Musically, that encompassed what we were looking for. All the anger and aggression, but still leaning towards positivity. This is what the video represents to us. As human beings, we have witnessed so much division and conflict over the past decade. It boiled on January 6, 2021 in Washington DC. Everything has hit the wall and a large percentage of the American population has lost their minds. With the “Knives Out” video, we try to tell several stories through two distinct lenses. First, by watching our TV from your living room. The other looking out of his own window, seeing the fraying of civility. The confidence of the people is almost completely shattered. Almost all of the mistrust is fueled by traditional and alternative media. The first is for companies that control the stories. It allows money and power to flow in their direction. These can create alternate realities not necessarily based on facts. Plant them on the Internet and on social networks. Create a frenzy of fear and paranoia. Both sides knowingly build these tensions which ultimately lead us to another gorge. The game of division and conquest. We have lost our sense of reality. There is very little bullshit detection. Many run like lemmings towards the cliff in leaps of faith. What they want to believe. Mainly based on hearsay. Rumors swimming in a sea of ​​disinformation. Somehow we have to see beyond manipulation. Meanwhile, the tension continues to rise. “ Craig Locicero (Forbidden, Manmade God) – guitar

James Walker (Manmade God) – bass

Mark Hernandez (Forbidden, Vio-Lence) – drums

Mikey Rowen (Insolence) – guitar

Kayla Dixon – vocals











