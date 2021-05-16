I love dresses and I think these 9 brands are worth spending the little extra

Refinery 29 United Kingdom

Your horoscope this week: May 16, 2021

uThe final days of Taurus season are making themselves known this week, by hitting the snooze button and just asking for a few extra hours of rest. Meanwhile, with Venus and Mercury crying out for attention and stimulation in Gemini, rest isn’t really on the route. Of course, just because something isn’t on the calendar doesn’t mean it’s not available to those who request it. With the shadow of Mercury retrograde in full effect and the suns entering Gemini looming, communication is essential if someone expects their needs to be met, but we all know how communication can be tricky in a dark period. On May 21, the Sun in Gemini will place Jupiter in Pisces, an aspect that will certainly make us negotiate our expectations. Collectively, our relationship to knowledge is evolving. International issues that were once presented as conflicts or arguments are reframed into a larger narrative of colonization and suppression, whether it is Israel’s inhuman occupation of Palestine, the ongoing war against the Ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan or the uprising against police violence in Colombia. We are called to consider our role, our relationship with, our approval of shared information and deleted information. On the surface, this week should be relatively smooth for you and you are unlikely to find yourself facing off-turn behavior or last minute surprises. But the softness of the sea does not dictate the state of what lives below. If anything, it gives you a clearer view of an internal world that is much more sensitive and deeply affected than you suggest, even to yourself. Let what is focused to come to you even if it hurts to recognize it, even if you would rather feel something else. While it is true that there are certain tasks, agreements, and commitments that require your attention, being productive will only delay the needs of your heart; It won’t calm them down.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun and Taurus RisingIt is true that many planets have moved under the stars of Gemini, including your ruling planet Venus, but you don’t have to rush to follow. The last days of the suns journey through Taurus are no less vital to you than when the warm eye of the sun glanced down at your stars. Endings offer their own mixed blessings, even if they seem bitter. Some green things are not sown to last but rather to enrich the soil for what we really want to grow. If you can accept this loss, whether it concerns a person, a job or an opportunity, it is only part of a story rather than the conclusion, then you can turn the page with anticipation, and dare I say pleasure. Sun & Gemini Rising When it is almost your season and there are many shining heavenly balls in your backyard, the retrograde Mercury shadow can seem like a cruel thing. But you are worth your glow and having fun in the sun, dear Gemini. This is why it is worthwhile to engage head-on in this period of Mercury shadow rather than working around issues until the retrograde movement becomes more apparent and spoils the fun. There’s no sleight of hand that can make a problem go away, and anything swept under a rug is sure to make a noticeable bump later. Respond to that email, file those documents, and when you can’t move on, be upfront about what’s holding you back. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising With the final days of the Taurus season upon us, the continued influence of the Taurus new moon and Mars courting under your stars, now is the perfect time for you to meditate on the difference between your actions and your reactions. Mars rules Cardinal Aries and it’s not as comfortable in Cardinal Cancer as you might hope. The protective nature of cancer is enhanced under this influence, and while it may serve your community and loved ones, it can lead to unintentional defensive behavior on your part. Of course, there are times when defense is needed, but sometimes a question of clarification will protect your energy far more than your armor. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo Rising Over the years, the types of relationships we are able to change and transform. There is no formula, no single solution, but it is understood that if the pleasure of the meeting is imminent, the proximity takes time. Closeness, or intimacy, is available for any kind of relationship we build and not just with other people. There is intimacy in developing a relationship with your body in physically challenging practice and intimacy in deepening artistic practice. No matter who or who you build a relationship with, Leo, remember that it takes time. What things are feeling now is just a reflection of the moment, not the limit. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgo Sun & Virgo Rising For many people, our earliest memories of teachers are those who have authority over us. They are our instructors and tutors. Sometimes, for those who are curious enough, a teacher can be found in the natural world through an animal or a garden. Curious might be the key word here, prompting the individual to identify and recognize a lesson rather than receive it. If we were curious, we begin to realize that we are receiving lessons whether we notice it or not, over and over. They are available everywhere, from anyone. Take another look at the small cogs of your world, the people, projects and creatures that fill your week. If there is a challenge, there is a message.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibra Sun & Libra RisingThere is this idea in the art of poetry that working in a form, like a pantoum, can be as liberating as it is restrictive. It is said that sometimes you have to know the rules to break them, but rebellion is not the only fun in doing so. Most living things appreciate a little restraint, a rein to pull against, stone on either side of a river, lips pressed against a whistle. Form offers us a challenge to which freedom is the answer. If, in your discipline or generative process, you have found yourself overwhelmed by choice, consider the forms available to you. Whether it’s a ritual, routine, or a material constraint, deciding to work with less will serve you more. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising The word secure is tricky. With lovers, we seek secure attachment, but we settle for excessive treatment. There is the tenuous notion of job security and the failure of social security. Nations are obsessed with securing our borders, but borders are man-made and subject to change, making it inherently a precarious division. It is important to remember that security is not a permanent state. And, while this is invaluable for inner work (feeling safe in your own skin, kindness), it can be a trap when we seek it out from others (this work pays me so well, why should I leave? ). Try to notice when your need for homeland security conflicts with the transient nature of security from outside sources. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius RisingSagittarius is a sign of fire, it’s true, but an arrow needs wind and desires direction. Sagittarius, if your fire begins in the spirit, it is carried by the tongue into the world. And, there’s no guarantee how your thoughts or ideas will land, but few original things come with guarantees anyway, so why expect one? If you hold back, release the arrow. The original thing, the untested thing, is the test. Those who respond and resonate are the answer. If this week gives you the opportunity to get out, take a social or intellectual risk, take it. Your mind was never meant to be a secret and lonely thing. He thrives in company; It Steals.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising It’s one thing to know that wealth is more than what’s in the bank and quite another to approach day-to-day business that way. The universe, for better or for worse, is here to remind you that a community network can be just as valuable as a financial network, if not more. This recall can take different forms. While some can be harsh, such as realizing you’ve made a bad deal, you are just as likely to receive positive reinforcement from mutual admirers. The respect you offer others and your willingness to return every stone has not gone unnoticed and has not gone unnoticed. Even if what you’re signing up for isn’t sure, you can be sure you’ve got a solid net to fall back on.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising Just because things can get a little heavy doesn’t mean that you can’t prioritize feeling good. It has to be some kind of human preoccupation, to immerse in an emotion and make that emotion all there is. But, you know better. You know how to ride a wave from shore to shore, you know that waves can affect a coastline but the land is something else entirely. All this to say that there is nothing wrong with carrying an emotion instead of lying in it and letting it carry you. It doesn’t make the emotion less powerful; That doesn’t make your heart any less true.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPisces Sun & Pisces Rising You may feel a shift this week, a fluid energy flow where there was once static electricity. This flow is not a one-time miraculous occurrence, so you don’t need to deal with it that way. It is always already around you and you are invited to work with it. Pick what comes easily this week. If a current makes itself known, is it a current that would do good to ride? If a problem arises, can you see its ultimate direction? Say no when no, but focus on noticing who you want to say yes to. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano