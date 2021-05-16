Inherent Clothier helps men with anxiety and depression

Taylor Draper has always had an eye for fashion. He says his passion dates back to graphic design when he was just a kid. But he did not know that his passion would carry him through the greatest difficulties of his life.

Taylor suffered from anxiety and depression and was unable to communicate his feelings. He was also having a hard time working things out with his wife, and the two were on the verge of divorce. He says the only thing that helped him get through this difficult time was his love for designing clothes. He says wearing nice clothes gave him the confidence he needed to save his marriage. What started as Taylors’ passion for fashion and his ability to use it as a coping mechanism has grown into his company, Inherent Clothier.

But during that time, the only thing that brought me any kind of self-confidence or positivity in my life was my clothes because I knew in the morning when I was going to put on my suit to go to work, that I was going to conquer. day and it just gave me the confidence to do it and I was able to translate that confidence into being able to show up for therapy and be able to speak openly about my feelings, Draper said.

It’s a safe space if you want to talk about it. It doesn’t matter where you are on your mental health journey. You don’t have to suffer from depression and anxiety, but the goal of this brand is to create a community made up of a simple support system, Draper.

Ten percent of Inherent Clothiers sales go directly to a nonprofit organization created by Draper known as the Inherent Foundation. This foundation aims to help men fight their stigma of being a man or of having to become a man. It also hosts meeting places for men to come together and break this stigma.

Taylor says mental health is often something that gets overlooked and will continue to be there for those with anxiety and depression through his work.