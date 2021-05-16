Strictly’s Janette Manrara amazes fans in tight dress in never-before-seen pic



















May 16, 2021 – 4:48 PM CEST



Diane shipley Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara posed in a thigh-high slit white dress

Janette Manrara impressed her social media followers on Sunday by sharing a stunning comeback photo. The professional dancer took to Instagram, where she uploaded a photo of herself with her former dance teacher. SEE: Janette Manrara looks flawless in white for a romantic day with Aljaz Skorjanec The shot showed the couple hugging each other while smiling for the camera, and Janette’s slender figure was visible in a skinny white dress that showcased her bare belly and the back and was slit at the thigh in the front. The pretty brunette wore her hair pulled back and decorated with a large flower. She also accessorized cute rhinestone earrings and a matching choker necklace. Loading the player … WATCH: Janette Manrara looks like a bride in a gorgeous white lace dress Her friend and teacher, meanwhile, held onto a large dance trophy, proving that Janette’s success goes way back! MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara’s exciting house plans SEE: Janette Manrara’s Cinched Waist Ball Gown Is Dreaming The star captioned the photo with a heartfelt caption that began: “Happy birthday to my dance teacher @mannycastrodt. He taught me the importance of hard work, dedication and hope! Janette shared the lovely comeback pic with fans “From a little Cuban girl in Miami, to a dancer on the biggest dance show on TV!” Janette continued, “He pushed me, he believed in me, and he taught me that we should never stop chasing our biggest dreams as BIG as they are! Te quiero Jefe! [I love you, boss!] Happy Birthday! #DanceTeacher #DTPride. “ The dancer’s former Strictly partner, Dr Ranj, posted a red heart emoji in response, as did many of her followers. Other fans added: “Amazing! Plus you don’t get old”, “Beautiful … amazing dancer you are x,” and: “You literally don’t look different!” The star recently shared another gorgeous flashback with co-star Katya Jones The 37-year-old has certainly been stylish for a long time. Earlier this week, she shared a more recent comeback from vacation with her friend and co-star Katya Jones, who saw the two women bright yellow rocking bikinis. Janette and Katya both looked stunning in the cute photo, with their long hair flowing as they beamed towards the camera. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







