UND Clothing Drive Aims To Help Students Look Their Best For Career Opportunities

The Greater Grand Forks Women’s Leadership Co-op is teaming up with the UND Pancratz Career Development Center to host a clothing drive to help students look their best when looking for professional opportunities.

The drop-off event will take place on May 17 and again on May 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the drop-off area of ​​the parking lot behind Gamble Hall on the UND campus. Community members are encouraged to donate clothing to the Pancratz Professional Closet, which provides access to new or lightly used items at no cost to students of the Nistler College of Business and Public Administration.

The campaign will seek out the following items for students: men’s and women’s suits, blazers, dress pants, button-down shirts and blouses, skirts, work dresses, ties and shoes. Business casual items are welcome, including sweaters, shirts and pants.

Conduct coordinators request that items be professionally washed or cleaned prior to donation, and items must be contemporary, within five years.

The drop-off site will be in the parking lot behind Gamble Hall. Due to the various construction projects in the area, staff at the Pancratz Center recommend that people approach Gamble Hall by taking 42nd Street to University Avenue, then heading south on Centennial Drive. Parking in the car park is compulsory until 4 p.m.

Staff recommend that people report to the drop-off area where Pancratz center staff will be stationed. Staff will approach cars to accept clothing donations and wear green shirts. They will follow COVID precautions, including wearing masks. There will be a designated area for people to walk in and drop off their donations, if they prefer not to be in close contact.