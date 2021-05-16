Connect with us

TOWIE’s Chloe Ross Puts On A Leggy Display In An Oversized Cream Blazer Dress

TOWIE’s Chloe Ross puts on a leggy display in an oversized cream blazer dress as she walks to a bar in London

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

She enjoyed a brief stint on TOWIE before leaving the reality show in 2019.

And Chloe Ross grabbed attention as she walked over for a drink at the Toy rooftop bar in central London on Sunday afternoon.

The reality TV star, 28, donned a leggy dress in an oversized cream blazer dress as she walked into the room for a few girls drinks.

Fashionista: Chloe Ross caught the eye as she walked over for a drink at the Toy Rooftop Bar in central London on Sunday afternoon

She flashed a hint of her many assets and underwear in the plunging button-down dress as she smiled as she stepped out.

The beauty completed her going out look with a pair of long, shiny black boots and opted to forgo any other accessories to keep all eyes on her dress.

Chloe opted for minimal makeup and wore her honey braids in loose waves over her shoulders.

Style: The reality TV star, 28, donned an oversized cream blazer dress as she walked into the room for a few girls drinks

Glam: She flashed a hint of her many assets and underwear in the plunging button-down dress as she smiled as she stepped out

Charming: She looked great in the cream outfit

In October, Chloe revealed her plans to marry and have children with her boyfriend, Ben.

The former TOWIE star told MailOnline that she had previously split from her boyfriend before deciding to get back together in 2019, and said the breakup only made them ‘stronger’.

During an interview on her new Ann Summers Halloween campaign, Chloe revealed, “ I have a boyfriend, he’s my ex-boyfriend basically. He was my boyfriend, then we went our separate ways.

“ Then I joined TOWIE and then we started dating again right before my second series and now we’re back together, and I’m really, really happy.

Glowing: The beauty completed her outing look with a pair of long, shiny black boots and chose to forgo any other accessories to keep all eyes on her dress

“ Some relationships need a break, just like ours, but it made us stronger. We’re really good and I think our relationship will last a year soon. ”

Chloe left the 2019 hit reality show alongside Jayden Beales and said her relationship played a role in her departure.

The brunette beauty added, “ For me, I came back with Ben and I didn’t really want to have my relationship on the show and there wasn’t a lot of storyline for me.

“ It’s not like I’m going to date anyone, so it was just the perfect time for me to quit the show.

She also disclosed their plans to have children in the future, saying: ‘Definitely, I would like to have children. Because I’m one of the four, I always said I wanted four but Ben said, “No, I want two.”

“ You never know what the future holds, I’ll just be grateful if I can have a child so it will happen when it’s supposed to happen. ”

Future plans: In October, Chloe revealed her plans to marry and have children with her boyfriend, Ben

