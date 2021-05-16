True story of the Battle of Versailles 1973 fashion show in Halston

Donna Karan called her “the mother of industry”. Mussolini would one day have called her “a bitchBut it’s neither here nor there. If there’s one title that fashion ad Eleanor Lambert has won, it’s “a legend”. It created New York Fashion Week, the Met Gala, the International Best Outfit List and the Coty Awards in her iconic 75-year career.

But, without doubt, Lambert’s piece de resistance was the fashion show for the Battle of Versailles, the day when American designers made the rest of the world. Feel their presence, probably for the very first time.

Members of high society including Andy Warhol and Christina Onassis attended the Battle of Versailles fashion show held in the palace theater. Daniel SIMONGetty Images

The event of November 1973 was made possible by the meeting of Lambert and the curator of the Palace of Versailles, Gerald Van der Kemp, who was search for opportunities to raise funds for the renovation of the palace. Louis XIV’s once immaculate enclosure had seen better days and was in need of restoration. Eleanor offered a dinner and fashion show featuring French and American designers. At the time, the French were the only designers who seemed to matter in the industry. They were the couturiers, the pioneers. All the others, Americans included, just followed their example. The story therefore lasted until the Battle of Versailles.

Princess Grace of Monaco is pictured here arriving at the event. Daniel SIMONGetty Images

The American representatives were Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Anne Klein, Halston and Stephen Burrows. (Anne Klein was accompanied by her assistant, Donna Karan, 25). The French camp was made up of Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Emanuel Ungaro and Marc Bohan from Christian Dior.

No one considered the possibility that the Americans could surpass the French. “Everyone thought it was a joke,” fashion expert Marcellas Reynolds Told In the style.

The day before the show would have been a bit messy for Americans. The French took rehearsals all the time and the working conditions in the decrepit palace were far from ideal. The American decorator had prepared using inches rather than centimeters, so state designers ended up with unnecessary backdrops that didn’t fit the space. There were also warring designer egos and a Halston tantrum that would have ended with him and the choreographer. Kay thompson get out of the rehearsal. Liza Minnelli, who came to perform during the show, saved the day with an inspiring speech that “the show must go on”.

Josephine Baker donned a sequined bodysuit and feather headdress to open the show. Daniel SIMONGetty Images





And keep going – with Princess Grace of Monaco, Elizabeth Taylor and Andy Warhol in attendance. Josephine Baker opened for the French, who put on a two and a half hour show. They had an orchestra, more than a living rhino and were developing 17e sets inspired by the century. It was grand and opulent, but too formal. The focus didn’t seem to be on the clothes or the models, but on showcasing the resources they put into the project. “The French had a lot of things on stage but it was much more anchored in tradition and in history. They were aiming for something Marie-Antoinette would have recognized, ” The Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan Told Harper’s Bazaar.

If the French spectacle had the stale energy of an outdated opera, Americans had the energetic zing of a Broadway debut, thanks in part to Minnelli. One of Halston’s closest friends, Minnelli had recently won an Oscar for his role in Cabaret. She has been the common thread throughout the American show, opening and closing each of the five designer segments. The lack of lavish settings accentuated the performances and, of course, the clothing. They used dramatic lighting and music, and made the models dance and sail. “The American segment vibrated with the vibrancy of the groovy disco era and a more liberated view of femininity,” Daily women’s clothing Explain. Compared to the long French segment, the 30-minute portion of Americans was so captivating that audiences tossed their shows not once but twice.

A photo from Givenchy’s segment shows the impressive backdrops of the French. Daniel SIMONGetty Images

The Americans were unanimously victorious. The following day’s headline for Daily women’s clothing read: “The Americans came, they sewed, they conquered”, and the fashion world was definitely changed on that snowy November night.

According to many accounts, Americans inclusion of black models like Pat Cleveland, Alva Chinn, Billie Blair and Bethann Hardison was what put them on the edge. Their presence was surprising for the time, and they stole the show. According to Cleveland, the careers of many American models, and black American models in particular, were set on an upward trajectory from that day forward. “After [Versailles] they couldn’t get enough of these girls, ”said Cleveland In the style. “It was mainly the 7th Avenue girls who arrived in Europe after 1973 and they were very well received. Things were changing. It was all about the music, the dancing and the fun people had. It brought liveliness to everything instead of just being in a very quiet fashion house; ladies having tea and watching the girls walk around the room.

Models walking in the Palace of Versailles. Alain DejeanGetty Images

“Much of what happened at Versailles was really a reflection of the time”, Givhan, author a book about the event, mentionned. “It was a reflection of what was happening politically and socially in terms of race relations. Americans emphasized ready-to-wear, sportswear and fashion as a form of entertainment and the freedom of women to choose their own style of dress.

The Battle of Versailles: The Night American fashion fell in the spotlight and made history Flatiron Books

Following the event, sales of American designers began to explode abroad. Givhan said that while this was an accomplishment for those involved, the real beneficiaries were the designers who came after the five at Versailles. “A lot of the stress in Versailles for people like Oscar de la Renta and Bill Blass was this feeling that they had to prove they were worthy of Paris,” she said. Harper’s Bazaar. “I think for the designers who came after them, they were released from that pressure… I think they are so released from that and they have such a sense of pride in the importance of an American point of view. . I think one of the reasons Alexander Wang can work at Balenciaga is because of the weight that the Versailles show brought to the American fashion industry, but also the transformation that has taken place on the French side in terms of respect for what the Americans were doing. . ”

The energy of the fashion industry changed that day. The Americans won and no one really lost.

