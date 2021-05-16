Miss Universe: dresses from Dubai designers Furne One and Michael Cinco shine on stage

The dresses created by two designers from Dubai were the focus of the Miss Universe pageant in Florida, USA.

The 69th edition of the annual competition, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will crown its 2020 winner on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Filipino designer Furne One (pronounced o-nay), who has dressed many Hollywood and Bollywood stars with his 20-year-old label Amato, has been tasked with creating two looks for his country’s candidate Rabiya Mateo.

Miss Universe Philippines kicked off the first look, a bright yellow tulle dress, in the prelims of the pageant this weekend.

The Swarovski crystal-encrusted dress, complete with a cape adorned with chunky pearls, was inspired by the glow of the Philippine sun, says One, who was asked to dress winner Mateo after designing swimwear for the contest Philippine National in 2020.

Yellow is the color of joy and celebration. And hope for a new tomorrow, he says The National.

One, who created another dress for Mateo for the finale on Sunday, said it was a challenge to put the looks together due to travel restrictions.

I couldn’t travel to the Philippines so we had all of our gear on Zoom and it took a lot more time and effort, he says.

Michael Cinco, another celebrity favorite, also wore his designs by contestants.

Miss Romania Bianca Tirsin wore a butterfly-inspired dress made with French sequins and Swarovski crystals from the Philippine designer’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection on Saturday.

Miss Universe Romania Bianca Tirsin in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida. Michael cinco



That same night, Miss Czech Republic Klara Vavruskova donned another butterfly-inspired dress with an elaborate cocoon-style ruffle shoulder, also from Cincos’ Spring / Summer 2021 collection.

Miss Universe Czech Republic Klara Vavruskova in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco at the Miss Universe pageant in Florida. Michael cinco



But it’s the dress he designed for Miss Canada Nova Stevens, which will be revealed in the final on Sunday, it’s special for Cinco.

She is such an inspiring woman, and her journey as a refugee from Sudan to win the Miss Canada crown is simply amazing. So we created a dress to celebrate that, explains Cinco. This is our message of strength and hope.

Cinco and Stevens met during his trip to Dubai in April.

The dress Stevens will wear in the finale will have a mermaid silhouette that accentuates her figure and highlights her skin color, Cinco explains.

It will come with a voluminous hem with cascading pleated tulle. It’s very couture, he says.

Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens in a dress by Dubai designer Michael Cinco during his visit to the UAE. Michael cinco



Cinco, who launched her eponymous label in Dubai 18 years ago, has dressed other Miss Universe contenders before, including Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who won the title in 2015 and Miss France Iris Mittenaere, who was crowned in 2016.

Miss South Africa and current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will crown the 2020 winner on Sunday evening during the competition.

Another competition, to crown the 2021 winner, will take place later this year. Details have yet to be confirmed.

__________________

Read more:

Dubai-based Lebanese jeweler Mouawad designed Miss Universe’s ‘power of unity’ crown

Learn Tagalog and Defend Filipino Culture: How Catriona Gray Spends Her Time at Home

___________________