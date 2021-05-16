Iga Swiatek double-bagels Karolina Pliskova wins trophy in mainstream fashion-Sports News, Firstpost





The reigning 19-year-old Roland Garros champion took just 45 minutes to send the 2019 Rome winner two weeks before opening her title defense at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek poses with the winner’s trophy after passing Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final. AP

Rome:Polish teenager Iga Swiatek crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 to win the Italian Open on Sunday ahead of the 57th career men’s clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The reigning 19-year-old Roland Garros champion took just 45 minutes to send the 2019 Rome winner two weeks before opening her title defense at Roland Garros. 15-ranked Swiatek won her third WTA title after her success at Roland Garros with a victory in Adelaide in January. “I’m overwhelmed, at the start of this tournament I wouldn’t have dreamed of winning it,” said a touched Swiatek. Swiatek swept the first set in just 20 minutes, giving Pliskova four points, dropping just 13 overall throughout the game. Pliskova tried to fight in Game 3 of the second set, holding a double break to win Game 3, but the Polish player mercilessly stifled any comeback. The fourth teenager to win a WTA 1000 event 🌟 Azarenka (2009 Miami)

Bencic (2015 Toronto)

Andreescu (2019 Indian Wells and Toronto)

👉 SWIATEK (Rome 2021) @iga_swiatek | # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/ftJWw2kkHB wta (@WTA) May 16, 2021 “I will quickly forget the day today,” said Pliskova, the world number nine, who was playing her third consecutive final in Rome. The former world number one retired injured in last year’s final when he was behind 60, 21 to Romania’s Simona Halep. “It’s certainly not the best day of the tournament for me, but congratulations, she played really well. “I had some very good matches here, in the past I have done well.” The ninth seed, Pliskova, was the only one of the top 10 players in the women’s tournament. Halep, the third seed, retired with a calf injury. World number one Ashleigh Barty withdrew with a right hand problem, as a precaution before the French Open. Second seed Naomi Osaka, four-time Rome winner Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin, fifth and Petra Kvitova, tenth, also came out early. Swiatek knocked out fifth seed Elina Svitolina, two-time winner of Rome, in the quarter-finals before seeing 17-year-old American Coco Gauff in the semifinals. “I was able to beat Elina, so it shows that my game is there, I’m ready for everyone,” she warned. “I surprise myself when I’m not doing well because I’m pretty ambitious. “I’m a perfectionist, who I struggle with sometimes. “I’m always trying to learn from what other girls have been through.” She then went to Paris to defend her Grand Slam trophy. “It’s not easy to be a defending champion. “I can enjoy being there, just being in Paris because I love to play there. I don’t worry about that.”







